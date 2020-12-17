Give Joe Biden a Break

We have reached the stage in the unveiling of Joe Biden’s Cabinet and top White House staff when virtually every Democrat—with the possible exception of Kamala Harris—is upset by at least one pick and probably two or more.

Some of this is inevitable with the formation of any administration. “Every appointment creates 9 enemies and an ingrate” is a truism about the realities of governing that has been attributed to everyone from Louis XIV to former House Speaker Sam Rayburn. And some of the current dissatisfaction flows from the suppression of political differences among Democrats during the campaign because of the shared passion to drive Donald Trump from the White House.

On Tuesday, Biden held a virtual meeting with civil rights leaders who pressed him for more diversity in the Cabinet. And on Wednesday afternoon, Biden offered a hint of his exasperation at the unreasonable expectations surrounding his choices. As he formally announced that he had tapped Pete Buttigieg for secretary of transportation, the president-elect felt the need to brag that he had already made “eight precedent-busting appointments” before noting that Buttigieg was the ninth, as the first openly gay nominee for a Cabinet post.