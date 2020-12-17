Give Joe Biden a Break

Formal transition planning, which usually begins a day or two after the election with the cooperation of the outgoing administration, was delayed for three long weeks by the illegal refusal of the General Services Administration to acknowledge Biden’s victory. With Mitch McConnell, the king of obstruction, as the likely Senate majority leader, Biden will have to struggle to win approval of each Cabinet and subcabinet pick. Since there are more than 2,000 Senate-confirmed posts, Biden will be lucky to have most of his administration in place by Labor Day.

The slowness of confirmations in prior administrations gave rise to dozens of portrayals of lonely Cabinet secretaries starring in a governmental remake of Home Alone 2. But there was a big difference back then: The new president’s team could depend on the best and the brightest of the federal civil service to guide them in their early days in office. But after Trump’s reign of terror and error, the upper levels of the civil service have been hollowed out in key departments. Also, the only coherent policy of the retreating Trump forces is to leave behind as many time bombs for Biden as possible.

That’s why Biden and the Democrats cannot afford the kind of learning curve that afflicted the early months of Bill Clinton’s and Obama’s first terms. No president since the nineteenth century has taken office with a majority of the opposition party backing bogus legal claims about an illegitimate election. No incoming president has been judged, as Biden will, over handling a pandemic, or taken office with democracy itself on trial.