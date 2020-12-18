Biden Isn’t a Lost Cause for the Left

That there would be alignment on a Department of Interior pick between green and Native groups might seem self-evident at this point, but was hardly inevitable. U.S. conservation groups have a long and ugly history on the subject of indigenous rights. “Protecting” nature—including for national parks—often came at the exclusion of tribes that had managed the same land for generations. The solidarity between indigenous organizers and more mainstream green groups that bore fruit in the Interior Department selection was forged in large part through years of struggles against fossil fuel pipelines, led by tribes whose land those projects threatened. Haaland herself, as Noisecat pointed out in a recent Politico piece, cooked food for those that joined the encampment at Standing Rock when she traveled there in 2016, while she was running the New Mexico Democratic Party.

Standing Rock was a pivotal moment in what turned into convergence of indigenous and environmental interests. It drew veterans from the American Indian Movement, and who had waged fights for sovereignty at Pine Ridge and on Alcatraz Island. Since then, calls to give back stolen land have crossed into the mainstream. Likewise, Standing Rock drew attention to the vast network of fossil fuel infrastructure criss-crossing North America. Climate advocates were in many ways newcomers to demands to halt extraction and restore sovereignty voiced in battles against the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines. Those fights then brought a fresh generation of young people into a climate movement newly willing—after years of difficult, ongoing conversations—to put issues of justice and corporate excess front and center.

Haaland’s selection comes weeks into a largely uninspiring month of transition news. Though it’s a far cry from Obama’s transition-period embrace of longtime deficit hawks and Wall Street faithfuls, it’d be hard to argue that Biden’s is a broadly progressive cabinet. His foreign policy team is flanked by people that have cashed checks from defense contractors and egged on conflicts abroad. Tom Vilsack—the former Agriculture Secretary Biden picked to take his old job, after years as a lobbyist for Big Ag—won out over Marcia Fudge, to whom Biden bizarrely handed the Department of Housing and Urban Development. South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg wasn’t any progressive’s first choice to head the Department of Interior. Blackrock executives will take top spots, too.