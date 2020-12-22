If the U.S. Already Had a Covid Variant, We Wouldn’t Know

News of specific, potentially more contagious coronavirus variants in the United Kingdom and South Africa have swept global headlines in recent days. The two unrelated variants, health officials say, have spread in the past few weeks, supplanting other variations of the virus and leading officials to believe they are more transmissible. International focus has quickly shifted to containment: Dozens of countries have now issued travel bans for the U.K. The variant has not yet been detected in the United States, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday, in a public statement, but only about 51,000 of 17 million cases have been sequenced so far. “Given the small fraction of U.S. infections that have been sequenced, the variant could already be in the United States without having been detected,” the CDC said. Few headlines, though, have focused on the bigger problem: If the U.S. already had its own variants, we wouldn’t know.

Researchers discovered the British and South African variants by sequencing the genomes of virus samples from positive patients. The U.K., the leader in genomic sequencing for Covid-19, examines about 10 percent of all confirmed cases, using the information to guide shelter-in-place recommendations. This month, U.K. researchers have uploaded 2,131 full sequences to an international repository, GISAID. U.S. researchers, on the other hand, have uploaded only 36—despite this country having five times more people and hundreds of thousands of cases. “We’re flying blind. Totally flying blind right now,” Dr. Michael Worobey, head of the ecology and evolutionary biology department at the University of Arizona, told me.

It’s important to track genetic changes to the virus for two main reasons: first, to know whether the variants identified in the U.K. and South Africa are already here, and second, to see what other homegrown variants are emerging. Viruses evolve frequently, making tiny changes every time they replicate. The more chances they have to replicate—each time they infect a new person—the more likely they are to mutate. That means the more cases we have, the more opportunities the virus has to change. Most of these changes are harmless, especially when they happen bit by bit. As the viruses evolve, our immune systems also change to combat them. But when they mutate quickly and substantially, as the U.K. variant has done, they may be able to elude our immune responses, even when we’ve already had an infection or a vaccine. And that’s what has experts worried.