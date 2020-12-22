If the U.S. Already Had a Covid Variant, We Wouldn’t Know

It’s important to track genetic changes to the virus for two main reasons: first, to know whether the variants identified in the U.K. and South Africa are already here, and second, to see what other homegrown variants are emerging. Viruses evolve frequently, making tiny changes every time they replicate. The more chances they have to replicate—each time they infect a new person—the more likely they are to mutate. That means the more cases we have, the more opportunities the virus has to change. Most of these changes are harmless, especially when they happen bit by bit. As the viruses evolve, our immune systems also change to combat them. But when they mutate quickly and substantially, as the U.K. variant has done, they may be able to elude our immune responses, even when we’ve already had an infection or a vaccine. And that’s what has experts worried.

“This is the first variant that got my attention,” Worobey said. “The vast, vast, vast, vast majority of mutations don’t have any important effect. Things are really driven by human behavior. But this is the first one, and the South Africa one is another one, where it’s pretty dramatic.” The variant identified in South Africa spread to account for nearly all of the country’s cases in a matter of weeks. Its three mutations may make it easier for the virus to bind to receptors, officials said, and it seems to increase the patient’s viral load—potentially making them more contagious. In addition, more serious cases than usual have been reported in children and young adults with no preexisting conditions who contract this variant, but it’s not clear whether it’s because young people are more vulnerable to the mutated virus or because many schools have stayed open. This is also a concern with the virus variant in the U.K., with as many as 23 mutations—a surprisingly fast change that experts didn’t expect to see for at least another year—that may aid the virus in spreading significantly faster. “It’s definitely the world record-holder for just a whole bunch of mutations that have never been seen before, all of a sudden, instantaneously, appearing in a new genome,” Worobey said.

It’s still unclear, experts caution, why the variants are spreading so much. While models from Public Health England show a “high confidence” of “substantially increased transmissibility,” that doesn’t mean the virus will actually prove to be more contagious in laboratory experiments. So far, there have been no studies on the virus itself to see if it is actually more contagious. The models predicting its virulence are based on previous transmission patterns, which could be related to other factors like population density or people’s social habits. The U.K. lifted lockdown orders earlier this month, which very likely contributed to the spread of the virus. And it’s possible the U.K. government is now pointing to the rise of the variant in order to implement politically unpopular lockdown measures.