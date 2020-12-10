Now Is When We Choose How Effective the Covid Vaccines Will Be

“The mistake was this notion that the therapeutic du jour was going to turn the tide on this crisis,” Faust said. “The notion of therapeutics being a panacea, literally, has distracted the administration and therefore the American people from the intervention that works the best in the short term, which is the non-pharmacologic interventions, these are things we all know we have to do but don’t want to do”—wearing masks, physical distancing, staying home, washing our hands. Although many of these measures depend upon individual actions, the failures come from the top. The White House didn’t want to tell people “something they didn’t want to hear, which was that they have to alter their behavior for longer than we all want to,” Faust said. The biggest mistake of the pandemic wasn’t putting our hopes in a vaccine, he said; it was refusing to change our behavior in the meantime. “People across the political spectrum should have been rallying around masks and social distancing in the way that a few on the fringe continue to rally around ideas like hydroxychloroquine.”

The administration’s narrow focus on vaccines and medications has sometimes made it seem as though nothing else can be done to stop the virus. After all, there hasn’t been an Operation Warp Speed—as the government has termed the vaccine effort—for masks and protective gear or for testing, Dr. Bijay Acharya, a hospitalist in Baltimore, pointed out. “It’s so traumatic to see that everyone is going through this, and all we were talking about is billions of dollars being promised to nonexistent therapeutics,” he told me. There has been “a very limited effort to ramp up or speed up actual things that we need to take care of these patients.”

Investing in non-pharmaceutical measures would have gone a long way in curbing the pandemic and saving lives, he said—and it would still help now, and in the coming weeks and months. But with the first press releases of the new vaccines’ strong trial results, something tragic happened: “Everyone stopped talking about deaths and the rising positivity rates all across the country,” as the vaccine news “completely overshadowed” a major surge in cases. Even with highly effective vaccines, there is much that needs to happen before and after the vaccines are rolled out, he said. “I worry about having this magic vial, that people will say, ‘Oh, yeah, we have the cure here,’” and stop taking the pandemic seriously before it has actually subsided.