We’re Outsourcing Our Self-Awareness to Silicon Valley

But if Halo is of little use to me, who is it principally for? Amazon has vowed that it will not pillage the data collected; Halo spies only for you. For now. But it establishes an important precedent and inures us to constant surveillance. Thus, it opens the door for hungry marketers. Surveillance is at the heart of the digital economy; it’s what makes, or promises to make, digital services superior. The more we divulge, the more precisely, efficiently, and effectively these services help us. They can tell you what you want before you know you want it. On the promise of personalized service and greater convenience, we invariably comply.

Why might marketers want to know about your emotional states? How are they benefited by knowing you are sad for 1.6 seconds at 12:30 p.m.? Marketers can take advantage of you in such moments and pitch products and services that you are susceptible to. As media scholar Zeynep Tufekci argues, it’s but a short step from identifying your vulnerabilities to creating them. If Amazon determines you are depressed, for example, it may know exactly what movies you will indulge in, what snack foods you will load up on—what “retail therapy” soothes you at that moment.

This is the tip of the iceberg. Data analysis is an esoteric science, and we have little idea of the conclusions drawn about us, how marketers evaluate and manipulate us in subtle ways. Consider that a retailer determined that buying felt pads to keep your furniture from scratching the floor is a preeminent marker of credit-worthiness. Facebook, meanwhile, has studied patterns of social media use to determine when we are falling in love or breaking up. They wouldn’t do this if there wasn’t money to be made with the information.