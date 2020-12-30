Instacart Is a Parasite and a Sham

Allowing masses of underpaid workers to be exploited in order to provide widespread convenience was always a depraved bargain, built on a rickety ethical and economic foundation. At some point, gig companies, no longer coasting on promises of increasing market share leading them to monopoly, would have to find ways to extract profits. That can only come from keeping labor in a box—as the industry has done with measures like Proposition 22 in California—and chiseling restaurants and merchants for higher percentages of their sales. Customers might have to start paying more, too, but companies would rather hold off on raising prices for consumers until they’ve achieved indomitable market position, at which point consumers have no other options (call it the Amazon method, with Uber being its most zealous student).

On the labor front, the nominal upside of the Covid-19 disaster was that at least it showed us which workers were essential. It didn’t necessarily follow that those workers received the benefits and pay they deserved, but we understood who was being exploited and what labor activists should be fighting for. These workers, in turn, could organize to reap better conditions from the delivery and platform companies that were flourishing from unprecedented demand.