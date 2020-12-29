Mitch McConnell Is Giving Us a Sneak Preview of the Political Hell to Come

President Trump says he wants most Americans to receive $2,000 checks from the federal government. So does the Democratic-led House of Representatives, which voted Monday to bump up the total from $600 per individual, as allocated by the $900 billion pandemic stimulus bill that Trump grudgingly signed on Sunday. Even some Senate Republicans are on board, like Missouri’s Josh Hawley and Florida’s Marco Rubio; David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, the two Georgia senators facing a tight run-off election next week, reversed their prior opposition.

But their majority leader, Mitch McConnell, opposes the $2,000 checks, and that is all it takes to grind them to a halt. He blocked a unanimous consent motion on Tuesday that would have immediately sent the measure to Trump’s desk for approval. Instead, McConnell tied the increased stimulus checks to two other wish-list items from the president: an investigation into nonexistent voter fraud and the removal of a legal shield for tech companies. “Those are the three important subjects the president has linked together,” he told the chamber. “This week the Senate will begin a process to bring those three priorities into focus.”

One of those priorities—lifeline payments to low- and middle-income Americans in the middle of a pandemic—seems far more important than two right-wing hobby horses. But those priorities are not McConnell’s priorities. His unspoken goal is to sabotage the push for $2,000 payments altogether by tying it to poison pills for Democrats. In the short term, McConnell gives vulnerable GOP senators like Perdue and Loeffler the chance to support the checks in theory without actually bringing it about. In the long term, he lays the groundwork for resisting any efforts by the incoming Biden administration to actually help people through one of the darkest stretches in modern American history.