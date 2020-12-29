Mitch McConnell Is Giving Us a Sneak Preview of the Political Hell to Come

One of those priorities—lifeline payments to low- and middle-income Americans in the middle of a pandemic—seems far more important than two right-wing hobby horses. But those priorities are not McConnell’s priorities. His unspoken goal is to sabotage the push for $2,000 payments altogether by tying it to poison pills for Democrats. In the short term, McConnell gives vulnerable GOP senators like Perdue and Loeffler the chance to support the checks in theory without actually bringing it about. In the long term, he lays the groundwork for resisting any efforts by the incoming Biden administration to actually help people through one of the darkest stretches in modern American history.

This is a familiar role for McConnell. The Kentucky senator has spent his career in the Senate tilting the republic toward the wealthy and well-connected, battling campaign-finance reform measures and good-governance reforms at every turn. He is, as my colleague Alex Pareene once noted, “the great avatar of the decades-long enclosure of our public life by money.” Things that McConnell favors, like stacking the federal courts with like-minded conservative jurists and installing a Trump nominee as inspector general of the federal department that his wife currently runs, move through the Senate at a breakneck pace. Almost everything else succumbs to legislative entropy.

After Congress passed the Cares Act in April, McConnell set out to hamstring further efforts to provide relief for Americans. His weapon of choice was a liability shield that would prevent state and federal regulators from penalizing businesses if they didn’t take sufficient steps to protect their workers from Covid-19 outbreaks. “No bill will be put on the Senate floor that does not have liability protections,” he vowed in July and later declared it a “red line” in negotiations. When he eventually dropped the demand earlier this month so that Congress could pass the latest round of relief, he managed to get Democrats to back down on aid for cash-starved state and local governments in return—a victory for the nihilistic Kentucky senator even in defeat.