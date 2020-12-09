Will Democrats Get Suckered Into Mitch McConnell’s Corporate Indemnity Scheme?

It would be hard to overstate how terrible McConnell’s proposal was. In effect, it would require the incoming Biden administration to continue the Trump OSHA policy of green-lighting nearly all Covid-related workplace safety violations.



No, wait, that’s putting it too mildly. McConnell’s plan would require the Biden OSHA to be even more lax on Covid workplace safety enforcement, because it would bar even the tepid Trump OSHA enforcement that took place under the ineffectual “general duties clause,” about which I’ve written here and here. The McConnell proposal would also, seemingly just for the hell of it, suspend virtually all enforcement of wage, hour, and employment-related anti-discrimination statutes during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As bad as McConnell’s indemnification scheme was, it was only a Republican scheme—at least until this month. On December 1, it became a bipartisan scheme, because a liability shield was included in the $908 billion Covid stimulus proposal that Senators Joe Manchin and Susan Collins announced last week. This is the bipartisan Covid stimulus that President-elect Joe Biden endorsed as “a down payment” and that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer accepted as a basis for negotiations.

