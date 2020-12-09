Will Democrats Get Suckered Into Mitch McConnell’s Corporate Indemnity Scheme?

Will Senate Republicans ever stop trying to indemnify employers against Covid-19 lawsuits as the price for a Covid stimulus deal? On Tuesday it seemed that they might, but on inspection that turned out to be a feint. Meanwhile, there were signs that Democrats were starting to go wobbly.



The battle over employer liability began in April, when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said there would be no more pandemic stimulus unless state governments and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration were barred in virtually all cases from penalizing employers for maintaining workplaces that didn’t take effective measures to stop the spread of Covid.



It would be hard to overstate how terrible McConnell’s proposal was. In effect, it would require the incoming Biden administration to continue the Trump OSHA policy of green-lighting nearly all Covid-related workplace safety violations.

