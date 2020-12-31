The Importance of Brutal Honesty in This Pandemic Winter

In an address on Monday afternoon, Joe Biden offered a bleak preview of winter. “We need to be honest,” the president-elect said. “The next few weeks and months are going to be very tough ... maybe the toughest during this entire pandemic. I know it’s hard to hear, but it’s the truth.” He then invoked Franklin Roosevelt, pledging to talk to the American people “straight from the shoulder” like the 32nd president did.

Biden was probably referring to the February 1942 “Fireside Chat” in which FDR, speaking by radio just 10 weeks after the attack on Pearl Harbor, admitted that “Japan has had an obvious initial advantage” in the Pacific theater. But there is an all-important difference between candor during wartime and truth-telling amid the worst pandemic in a century. No one expected FDR to reveal troop locations and battle plans.

In contrast, Biden and his public health team will not have the luxury of withholding information or packaging it to make reality seem more palatable. The pandemic is the ultimate No Spin Zone. This would be true at any point. But it is imperative after the lies, crazed predictions, willful denial of reality, and death-dealing incompetence of the Trump administration.