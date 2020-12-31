The Importance of Brutal Honesty in This Pandemic Winter

In contrast, Biden and his public health team will not have the luxury of withholding information or packaging it to make reality seem more palatable. The pandemic is the ultimate No Spin Zone. This would be true at any point. But it is imperative after the lies, crazed predictions, willful denial of reality, and death-dealing incompetence of the Trump administration.

There is a tradition in public health of shading recommendations and analysis in a well-intentioned effort to shape public behavior and attitudes. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, recently acknowledged that he had done so in recent months when asked what level of herd immunity would be needed for America to return to normal. He had begun with an estimate of 60-70 percent—in line with World Health Organization predictions—but has been consistently raising the ante.

The shifting numbers partly reflect new scientific data about the vaccines and infection rates. But there is also another element that Fauci acknowledged in an interview with The New York Times. “When polls said only about half of all Americans would take a vaccine, I was saying herd immunity would take 70 to 75 percent,” Fauci recalled. “Then, when newer surveys said 60 percent or more would take it, I thought, ‘I can nudge this up a bit,’ so I went to 80, 85.”