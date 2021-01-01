The Accused Fraudster Behind the Bitcoin Boom

A critic of Covid-19 lockdown measures , Saylor exhibits many of the libertarian-inflected tendencies of the Bitcoin true believer. For him and his ilk, Bitcoin is an asset in which funds may be parked (and hopefully grow in value) while mostly outside the reach of the government-managed economic system. Like goldbugs, they have a distrust of federal authority and think that the economic lesson of the Covid-19 crisis is that scarcity reigns—in fact, should reign—and that central banks, by simply printing money through quantitative easing and relief efforts like the Cares Act, are risking inflation and cheapening the value of the dollar. The virtue of Bitcoin is that it’s limited—according to the code underpinning the cryptocurrency, only 21 million Bitcoin will ever be “minted,” with about 18.5 million already in circulation—so better to get in as soon as possible. Even Saylor, who has also called Bitcoin “digital gold,” has his regrets about not buying more earlier: “I wish I knew then what I know now,” he told a journalist in September.

Saylor described his company’s decision as a way of dodging inflation, taxes, and fees, and putting extra capital to more productive use. He says that the company will hold onto its Bitcoin for 100 years . But a company struggling to increase revenue that chooses to put its cash reserves into a speculative digital cryptocurrency is reason enough to take pause . Saylor and MicroStrategy’s history of alleged fraud is another one.