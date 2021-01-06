Can Oysters Save Our Seas?

Oyster restoration for ecological purposes is still a pretty new and evolving science, Moore said, dating back only “20 to 25” years. The Chesapeake Bay Foundation has a program now to restore oyster populations in 10 tributaries by 2025, and the Commonwealth of Virginia recently promised $10 million in funding for restoration projects like these. Restored oysters are usually placed in sanctuaries, so they won’t end up on our plates. But the oysters in protected areas release larvae that float through the water and can settle elsewhere, boosting wild populations.

The foundation also has the separate but related goal of adding 10 billion new oysters in the bay by 2025, through not just restoration but also aquaculture. Aquaculture, or seafood farming, means that more oysters go into the water each year, taking some of the pressure off wild oysters and generating jobs and income. Farmed oysters usually don’t reproduce, so they don’t add to future populations, but they still filter the water and provide important habitat for other species as well. “The number of species that inhabit oyster reefs and benefit from them is really impressive,” Puckett said. (In places where oysters don’t thrive, especially in fresh water, some organizations are beginning to restore mussels, which offer many of these same benefits.)

Given oysters’ ecological value, eating them might seem counterproductive. “We like to harvest oysters, and I consume them myself—love them,” Puckett said. “But it’s a bit of a double-edged sword. You’re removing the individual oyster from the water but also the habitat for subsequent generations of oysters.” However, he said, watermen and officials have been figuring out over the past few decades what level of harvest is sustainable to keep diners happy and harvesters employed. And as populations rebound, so far the formula seems to be working. Perhaps paradoxically, the more we consume oysters, the more motivated we may be to conserve them, Puckett said. “As a society, we tend to protect what we treasure.”