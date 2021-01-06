Can Oysters Save Our Seas?

The foundation also has the separate but related goal of adding 10 billion new oysters in the bay by 2025, through not just restoration but also aquaculture. Aquaculture, or seafood farming, means that more oysters go into the water each year, taking some of the pressure off wild oysters and generating jobs and income. Farmed oysters usually don’t reproduce, so they don’t add to future populations, but they still filter the water and provide important habitat for other species as well. “The number of species that inhabit oyster reefs and benefit from them is really impressive,” Puckett said. (In places where oysters don’t thrive, especially in fresh water, some organizations are beginning to restore mussels, which offer many of these same benefits.)

Given oysters’ ecological value, eating them might seem counterproductive. “We like to harvest oysters, and I consume them myself—love them,” Puckett said. “But it’s a bit of a double-edged sword. You’re removing the individual oyster from the water but also the habitat for subsequent generations of oysters.” However, he said, watermen and officials have been figuring out over the past few decades what level of harvest is sustainable to keep diners happy and harvesters employed. And as populations rebound, so far the formula seems to be working. Perhaps paradoxically, the more we consume oysters, the more motivated we may be to conserve them, Puckett said. “As a society, we tend to protect what we treasure.”

There are limits on how much oysters can reverse the damage we’re wreaking on the planet. Protection and restoration can help, Puckett said, but “you’re not going to oyster your way out of bad water quality. You can’t just do nothing upstream and dump it all in, and hope the oysters take care of it all.”

“They can’t save the bay,” Dean said. “But I do think they certainly help.” She sees oyster populations as an indicator of the bay’s health—“the canary in the coal mine when it comes to water quality.” Looking at how well oysters are doing can help officials gauge what land use policies are working or need to be strengthened. The bay is only as healthy as the land around it: Fertilizer from farms, pollution and rainwater from roads and housing developments, and wastewater management are all factors feeding into watershed health, experts told me.