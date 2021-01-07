This Is the Conservative Tradition

Edmund Fawcett has remarkable timing. His book Conservatism: The Fight for a Tradition appeared two weeks before the U.S. election and a few weeks before a Brexit deadline. With Donald Trump’s refusal to concede defeat in a free and fair election, support in the Republican party for this openly authoritarian move, and Britain dropping out of a free-trade customs union, we can safely say that conservatism as we’ve known it is in an existential crisis. A tradition that once defined itself by the virtues of the rule of law, a respect for institutions, and economic liberalism has sunk into kleptocratic corruption and populist showmanship. The party of Lincoln has found itself undermining democracy and free trade, led by a would-be authoritarian con man professing racism and xenophobia. How did it happen?

Conservatism: The Fight for a Tradition by Edmund Fawcett Buy on Bookshop

While today’s crisis may be a break with the liberal tradition of conservatism, Fawcett shows, it is a return to its deep anti-democratic and anti-Enlightenment roots. The French Revolution was the catalyst of conservatism as it washed away feudalism and monarchy, at first bringing liberalism and political and human rights. Led by Robespierre, violent elements on the far left of the parliamentary Convention took power and brought the Reign of Terror in 1793; they were answered by a similarly violent reaction. The counterrevolutionary writer Joseph de Maistre believed the bloodletting was a lesson from God, who was punishing France for its sins. He believed that kings and nobles had to take back the guillotine and embark on their own process of bloody cleansing. Punishment and fear, he believed, would bring an end to the outbreak of radical, scientific skepticism and disrespect for traditional authorities. So began the conservative movement to restore European absolute monarchy and theocracy, and to protect it where it still existed, for example, in Russia.

Conservatism found a more restrained presiding spirit in the Irish writer Edmund Burke. Like de Maistre, he opposed the idea that the rational processes of the Enlightenment would improve society. For Burke, progress would come, but he believed it would come through a mixture of old traditions and reason. Also like de Maistre, he believed that established, “consecrated” authorities, those that had grown through long, historical custom, were the only legitimate ones. Thus he defended oligarchy and wealth and the genius of tradition over individual genius and scientific innovation.