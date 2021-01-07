This Is the Conservative Tradition

Conservatism found a more restrained presiding spirit in the Irish writer Edmund Burke. Like de Maistre, he opposed the idea that the rational processes of the Enlightenment would improve society. For Burke, progress would come, but he believed it would come through a mixture of old traditions and reason. Also like de Maistre, he believed that established, “consecrated” authorities, those that had grown through long, historical custom, were the only legitimate ones. Thus he defended oligarchy and wealth and the genius of tradition over individual genius and scientific innovation.

For this reason, Burke loathed the popular sovereignty of the French Revolution. Burke echoed James Madison’s fear of majoritarian rule—and what Madison meant by majority was the rule of any commonfolk over a propertied white elite. Anyone surprised at modern conservative opposition to positive liberty needs to go back and read Burke: He abhorred The Declaration of Rights of Man and of the Citizen (1789), written in part by the Marquis de Lafayette in consultation with Thomas Jefferson, because it repeated many of the ideas of the American Declaration of Independence, which he considered a “digest of anarchy.” The ideas he opposed were that “the aim of all political association” was to preserve the rights to “liberty, property, security, and resistance to oppression” and that “Liberty consists in the freedom to do everything which injures no one else.” For Burke and de Maistre alike, the people needed natural, traditional masters and the “Gothic muddle” of hierarchy, tradition, and the religious authority.

Conservatism makes clear the long, anti-democratic roots of the tradition. Famed conservative leaders, such as the British Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli, protected corporate institutions, not individual rights; he defended “order, property, and religion” by supporting “the church, crown, universities, and the Lords.” It should come as no surprise that one of the most influential nineteenth-century American conservatives was the southern apologist for slavery, John Calhoun. He also decried the American rejection of free trade: Northern tariffs helped develop America into an industrial powerhouse, but they stymied the value of the slavers’ cotton exports. The old fear of majority rule in the U.S. was not only philosophical—it was the plantation owners’ fear that democracy would bring freedom to slaves, more power to poor whites, and the economic dominance of the industrial class.