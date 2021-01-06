This Isn’t an Insurrection. It’s an Alliance.

President Trump solicited the march to the Capitol. He would be with them, he said. Instead he abandoned his cult within minutes: The presidential motorcade arrived at the White House just as his supporters rushed police lines separating them from the joint session of Congress that had just begun the process of accepting each state’s electors. Once these “patriots” advanced on them, Capitol police officers launched volleys of pepper spray at the crowd, who carried red MAGA flags and black-and-blue Back the Blue flags. Men turned metal barricades vertically, while others clung to the walls surrounding the Capitol, trying to make it over. By then people had fully swarmed into the building, and Congress suspended their session. A man with a Confederate flag marched through the halls while another, known as the QAnon Shaman, stood outside the Senate chamber. Others stayed neatly corralled by two red velvet barriers while CNN broadcast their procession. The CNN host announced an “armed stand-off” at the door of the House floor. At 2:47 p.m. a HuffPost reporter posted a photo with the caption, “They’re in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling ‘Trump won that election!’ This is insane.” It’s still going.

What looked like an easily overwhelmed police presence met the Trump mob in Washington, as they streamed through open doors and broken windows, an armed insurrection fueled by the conspiratorial fantasies of the president, who all throughout his administration has claimed law enforcement as his own personal security force. Again we were reminded that the designation of a peaceful protest is one made by law enforcement and the state. There’s no question of keeping the peace, really, when there’s only one side. What we’re witnessing at the Capitol isn’t an insurrection; it’s an alliance.

the police opened the fucking gates. pic.twitter.com/HyDURXfoaB — katie (@cevansavenger) January 6, 2021

Anyone who has been in the streets—against police murder, against the Muslim ban, against the war on women, against the Iraq War, against the World Trade Organization—has likely developed the instinct to brace when they encounter police lines. Even if they have no respect for them. Even if they want to be peaceful. They know anything that looks like force will be met with force—because the force of the protest is meant to be in conflict with the force of the state.