This Isn’t an Insurrection. It’s an Alliance.

Trump has embraced a violent subculture, only more so since losing the election, that happens to be inside the mainstream of the American story thus far. A group of people have defined their freedom as whatever the forces of law and order will let them get away with, including what the police can get away with themselves. Law and order has always been on the side of what is now called Trumpism but has been with us for a long time. This uprising is a return to something even worse than the status quo. As Harel Shapiro, associate professor of sociology at the University of Texas Austin, wrote recently on the fundamentally linked fates of right-wing and state violence, what we are witnessing is not exceptional. It is endemic to the American project. “These elements—militarism, whiteness, masculinity, and racism—form the bedrock of not only the militia movement but its intimate connections with American democracy.”

The president was absent for hours, as he largely has been for weeks, popping up only to lie about an election that he has lost. He has launched a second Lost Cause. He and his throng could easily assume they would be able to carry this out with impunity, because that is exactly what they have seen for his entire administration.

A man in a QAnon shirt on Wednesday rushed what appeared to be a Capitol Police officer outside the House chamber. The QAnon Shaman was photographed standing at the head of the Senate. What was treated by the political press as an aberration seems to have read differently inside the chamber. When asked about the lack of response, one officer said, “We’ve just got to let them do their thing now.” Others posed for selfies.