The Capitol Riot Is a Cybersecurity Nightmare

The trail of destruction and looting. What happened today was an assault by the domestic terrorists who stormed the Capitol, but it was also an assault on our constitution.

[sound on] pic.twitter.com/BrELF7cMz1 — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) January 7, 2021

But the unseen damage remains unknown. The Trumper riot exposed not just the grounds’ physical insecurity—which seemingly was abetted by a pliant police force —but also its openness to electronic attack. It would have been trivial for a tech-savvy MAGA head or QAnon cultist, or an agent of a criminal organization or foreign government, to abscond with a government computer or leave behind a small listening device. Scrubbing these offices and their equipment, and ensuring that they can be trusted again, will be an arduous task for Congress’s cybersecurity team.

There are some reassuring notes of caution for those worried about the spilling of government secrets or whether rioters could have installed malware on government networks. Computers in the Capitol generally need a physical ID card present in order to install software; USB ports have reportedly been disabled since the Snowden revelations (a decision that has a deleterious effect on the ability of would-be leakers and whistleblowers to spirit information out from under the omniscient eye of government surveillance). But that doesn’t mean that more sophisticated actors could not have left behind electronic spy tools, rifled through files on computers that were left logged on, or simply absconded with the computers themselves, as someone did in Merkley’s office. There’s also the question of whether government-issued cell phones or other devices were lost in the maelstrom.