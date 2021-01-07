The Capitol Riot Is a Cybersecurity Nightmare

The violent storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday by Donald Trump supporters, who were egged on by the president’s false claims that the election was fraudulent, was a bizarre and macabre event without precedent in Washington this side of the War of 1812. Four people died as the mob rampaged through congressional offices and the floor of the Senate, while politicians donned gas masks and hustled through secret corridors to safety. The event revealed just how vulnerable the Capitol is—not just its workers, but its secrets.

Because everything is content now, the rioters took advantage of their new surroundings to post selfies and videos of themselves enjoying full access to congressional offices. One rioter, a reporter for The Blaze, tweeted a photo of himself sitting at a computer in Nancy Pelosi’s office, with the computer still logged in, a warning message about the insurrection blaring on the screen. Once order was restored late on Wednesday, the rioters having been forced out of the building, the physical damage became apparent . Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley posted a video of one of his offices that had been trashed and he said a laptop was stolen.

The trail of destruction and looting. What happened today was an assault by the domestic terrorists who stormed the Capitol, but it was also an assault on our constitution.

