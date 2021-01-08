The Case Against the $2,000 Checks

Even before the Democrats regained the Senate, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers argued in a widely read Bloomberg op-ed that $2,000 stimulus checks were a bad idea. I’m skeptical of Summers’s claim that that much stimulus would risk overheating the economy. (We should be so lucky!) But Summers was quite right to argue that such aid would be very poorly targeted, sending too much money to people who don’t need it while stiffing unemployed people who need it quite desperately.

Economic impact payments aren’t available to everybody, but they’re available to almost everybody. Summers calculates that more than 85 percent of tax filers are eligible. According to the IRS, you get the full payment if you’re an individual tax filer earning up to $75,000 or a married couple filing jointly earning up to $150,000. Above those thresholds, the payment is reduced gradually until you reach $99,000 for individual filers and $198,000 for joint filers—and even then, some married couples will continue to receive payments based on how many children they have. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Democrats loosen even these extremely generous parameters.

Summers isn’t the only economist to observe that economic impact payments are poorly targeted. New York Times columnist Paul Krugman—nobody’s idea of an austerity champion—made the same point last month when he noticed that the Covid relief bill spent more on those $600 economic impact payments ($166 billion) than on unemployment payments ($120 billion for a $300 add-on to unemployment benefits—that’s half what Congress provided last spring—and an extension of the benefits’ duration by a completely inadequate 11 weeks).