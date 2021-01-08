The Case Against the $2,000 Checks

Unemployment has rebounded, too, but by much less, and in November it was still 6.7 percent. (We’ll get December’s unemployment rate on January 8.) The same Cares Act that sent $1,200 checks to most American households allocated $600 per week in additional unemployment benefits, lifting 7.2 million people out of poverty, according to the EPI. But the $600 add-on expired July 31, even as the weekly number of people filing initial unemployment claims—which had declined steeply since April—remained stuck just below one million. Restoring the add-on at $300 per week, as the Democrats managed to do in December’s Covid stimulus, isn’t enough. The GDP crisis may be ending, but the unemployment crisis is not.

Democrats may be reluctant to push too hard on unemployment benefits because they don’t want to give Republicans another opportunity to say that when you add $600 to weekly unemployment checks, many people will end up earning more on the dole than they did on the job. It’s true, but so what? The reason this happened last spring was that Covid-19 socked lower-income people much harder than it did higher-income people. That’s still true. Largely because of the $600 booster, the Cares Act was the most redistributive—probably the only redistributive—legislation to emerge from the Trump administration.

The GOP worry is that when you pay poor folks more for not working than for working, they won’t want to work. It isn’t an unreasonable proposition theoretically, and one can certainly envision circumstances when it might be true. But the Covid-19 crisis isn’t one of them. Academic study after academic study has shown that unemployment payments have not disincentivized work during the pandemic.

Another such study was published last week, by Yale’s Lucas Finamor and Dana Scott. It found that the expiration of the $600 add-on in July did absolutely nothing to send more people back to work. “Somehow,” Scott observed somewhat gratefully on Twitter, “the economic response to the pandemic has been bungled enough that this paper has stayed relevant.” The University of Chicago’s Peter Ganong tweeted that Finamor and Scott presented “the best evidence to date on the incentive effects of the $600 weekly supplement.”