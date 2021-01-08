Democrats Are Finally Unafraid to Be the Party of Free Money

Framed neatly against the backdrop of a deadly pandemic and recession, it was a remarkably simple message: The Democrats are on your side, and you deserve something substantial for all you’ve been through. These are ideas that lie at the heart of Democratic Party principles. They’re also notions that the party has been running away from for decades, fearful that offering the people who might elect them something meaningful and tangible in return would be read by cynics as transactional, by conservatives as free handouts on the taxpayer dime.



Bill Clinton famously signed his welfare reform bill into law emphasizing “personal responsibility” and promising to “transform a broken system that traps too many people in a cycle of dependence.” But it was a contentious assertion among Democrats at the time, one that prompted the resignation of alienated Clinton officials such as Marian Wright Edelman and Peter Edelman, who has since argued convincingly that the welfare reform law destroyed the social safety net.



But in later years, Clinton’s step back became a retreat, as Democrats embraced pay-as-you-go spending policies and contended with every new policy idea being greeted with a But how will you pay for it? interrogation. And yet Democrats continued to be fearful of being perceived as “Santa Claus,” as Rush Limbaugh once labeled Barack Obama.

