Democrats Are Finally Unafraid to Be the Party of Free Money

For decades, Democrats have tried to downplay any desire to simply give people cash benefits, seemingly fearful of being seen as doling out freebies to the lazy and undeserving—“welfare queens” in the racist and sexist parlance that was so popular in the Reagan Era. Then, Joe Biden went down to Georgia with a promise of free money. It may be the reason his party now controls the Senate.

Checks in the amount of $2,000 would “go out the door immediately” if Democrats won both Senate seats in Georgia, Biden promised voters just ahead of the election. “Think about what it will mean to your lives—putting food on the table, paying rent.”

Framed neatly against the backdrop of a deadly pandemic and recession, it was a remarkably simple message: The Democrats are on your side, and you deserve something substantial for all you’ve been through. These are ideas that lie at the heart of Democratic Party principles. They’re also notions that the party has been running away from for decades, fearful that offering the people who might elect them something meaningful and tangible in return would be read by cynics as transactional; by conservatives, as free handouts on the taxpayer dime.

