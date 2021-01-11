Die Laughing at the Capitol

The heavy career-day vibe at the Capitol was also another reminder that coverage of the Trump coalition and anti-democratic, white supremacist movements in this country is often lazy class caricature. A recent analysis of turnout in the 2016 election revealed that “support for Trump was strongest among the locally rich—that is, white voters with incomes that are high for their area, though not necessarily for the country as a whole.” About two-thirds of his voters that year had incomes above the national average, and he picked up more of them in 2020. This doesn’t mean that every guy who rushed a police barricade was a small-business owner, but the presence of working-class people in D.C. on Wednesday doesn’t make this a working-class movement.

Violent reactionaries are often mischaracterized this way. “Contemporary critics belittled the KKK as an organization of uneducated rural hicks, but they were wrong,” the historian Linda Gordon noted in a 2018 interview with Verso that I was reminded of again last week. Perceptions about place were off—in the 1960s, “50 percent of active Klanspeople were urbanites, and 32 percent lived in the country’s larger cities”—as were ideas about relative wealth—“recent studies of local Klans show that members were mainly middle class and upper working class.”

The same mix of characters makes up the Republican Party’s base, but political shorthand and narrative elision often obscure this fact. Mainstream political journalists and careless feature writers have spent nearly a half-decade in the throes of a pathological refusal to let go of the myth of Trumpism as a singular force of the “white working class.” Rural has come to mean white, just as the absence of a college degree is supposed to signal poor. Suburban is also white, but in contrast to its rural racial correlative, it is also not racist. These are obfuscations. Sometimes I find myself using them, too.