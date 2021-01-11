Why America Loves the Death Penalty

On the evening of February 16, 1961, 19-year-old Wilbert Rideau found himself at a loose end. He’d missed the bus after finishing work in his hometown of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and couldn’t get a ride home with friends until later that night. Dawdling around bus stops alone was dangerous for a Black man. He decided, on a whim, to rob a local bank. “When would an opportunity like this occur again?” he wrote in his 2010 memoir, In the Place of Justice: A Story of Punishment and Deliverance. “The prospect of failure, prison, even death, did not factor into the equation.”

Rideau ended up taking three hostages, killing one, a white woman named Julia Ferguson, in a panic. He was immediately caught, then surrounded by a furious crowd of white men intent on lynching him. “I was living the nightmare that haunted blacks in the Deep South—death by the mob, a dreaded heirloom handed down through the generations,” he wrote. “We had seen the photographs, heard the tales. They would beat me and stomp me ... douse my body with gasoline, and set it afire.”

What actually happened was that police dragged him down to the station and allowed his immediate confession to be filmed and then broadcast by a local television station, but without advising him of his right to silence or counsel. With the aid of inept defense lawyers, a Louisiana courtroom gave Rideau a sentence of death. Three times it was voided due to irregularities in the trial process, and three times a jury re-sentenced him the same way, each deliberation shorter than the last. It wouldn’t be until 2005, 44 years into a sentence that included over a decade spent in solitary, that Rideau’s crime was downgraded to manslaughter and his imprisonment ended.