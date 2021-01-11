Why America Loves the Death Penalty

What actually happened was that police dragged him down to the station and allowed his immediate confession to be filmed and then broadcast by a local television station, but without advising him of his right to silence or counsel. With the aid of inept defense lawyers, a Louisiana courtroom gave Rideau a sentence of death. Three times it was voided, due to irregularities in the trial process; and three times a jury resentenced him the same way, each deliberation shorter than the last. It wouldn’t be until 2005, 44 years into a sentence that included over a decade spent in solitary, that Rideau’s crime was downgraded to manslaughter and his imprisonment ended.

Rideau knew that the fervor buzzing through the crowd on that February night was partly determined by his race, and that the reason they wanted to lynch him was the same reason his trials went the way they did. It’s that place where lynching and capital punishment blur that Maurice Chammah analyzes in his new book, Let the Lord Sort Them: The Rise and Fall of the Death Penalty. Through the perspective of case law, Chammah explains this country’s obdurate commitment to the death penalty, which has found yet another champion, of late, in a president who has raced to execute federal death row inmates in the waning days of his term.

Rideau’s case and others bear out one of Chammah’s key assumptions: Capital punishment is a practice many whites (especially in Texas and the Deep South) have inherited as part of the logic of the Western frontier. In the 1976 Supreme Court case Jurek v. Texas, which reinstated the death penalty, the justices said that the “instinct for retribution is part of the nature of man, and channeling that instinct in the administration of criminal justice serves an important purpose in promoting the stability of a society governed by law.” Only the lawful imposition of the death penalty, they wrote, prevents the flourishing of “self-help, vigilante justice, and lynch law.”