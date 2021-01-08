The Capitol Riot Is Inspiring Far-Right Groups Around the World

Watching the disorganized mob swamp Capitol police on Wednesday, I thought of the fastidiously organized and regimented Hungarian neo-Nazis I saw at their march last year in Budapest. I thought about Ukrainian far-right extremists linked to the country’s Azov movement who have proper military and tactical training. I thought about the Swedish neo-Nazis from NRM who have allegedly trained in Russia with an organization banned as a terror group in the United States. What happens the next time something like this happens (there will be a next time) and instead of a gaggle of disorganized thugs there’s a more disciplined, armed gang with combat sports or paramilitary training?

That’s why holding the rioters—and Trump—accountable for what happened on January 6 isn’t just in the best interests of Americans. Too often around the globe, the far right is able to do what it wants without fear of consequences. The U.S. needs to demonstrate that there will be real accountability for actions like this on its own soil, and make sure everyone on the far-right gets the message: don’t try this again.



In Ukraine, human rights observers have long warned that attacks by far-right thugs continually go unpunished. Far-right hooligans in Serbia have beaten people up and intimidated minorities, claiming to do so in support of animal rights, while their organization continues to operate openly. Neo-Nazis in Bulgaria have been allowed to march annually for years through the streets of the capital Sofia (until last year, thankfully, when authorities finally banned the march). Far-right hooligans in Hungary were allowed last year to break Covid-19 regulations for an anti-Roma march.

The far right doesn’t succeed without being enabled by mainstream actors. It doesn’t succeed without law enforcement turning a blind eye to or outright sympathizing with their actions—or without public figures who downplay the threat, whether because of the extremists’ clownish actions, or because public figures perceive the far right as commanding little to no broad public support. It doesn’t succeed without media outlets treating far-right leaders as figures worthy of a platform and taking their lies at face value, or without politicians like Donald Trump aping their rhetoric and whipping them into a frenzy. The far right has both unwitting and witting collaborators.