The Capitol Riot Is Inspiring Far-Right Groups Around the World

Now international far-right extremists are ecstatic about what took place at the Capitol. Robert Rundo, the American co-founder of the Southern Californian alt-right fight club known as the Rise Above Movement is currently holed up in Serbia avoiding potential prosecution at home, as well as building a new base. He wrote on his Telegram channel Wednesday that the events were an opportunity and urged on rioters.

Several Ukrainian far-right channels this week referenced with praise the 1975 American neo-Nazi tract The Turner Diaries, in which white supremacists hang politicians from light poles—something at least some of the insurrectionists on Wednesday may have been hoping to enact, given photos of one rioter carrying flex cuffs, and multiple nooses hung up on the Capitol grounds during the riot. A British neo-Nazi channel portrayed Ashli Babbit, who was shot by Capitol police as the mob was trying to break into the House chamber, as a martyr, saying she “lived as a patriot, died as a patriot, never to be forgotten.” On several accounts, I saw images of Russian neo-Nazis laying flowers at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow in her honor.

They won’t just be encouraged by what happened on January 6; they’ll also study what worked and what didn’t work, for if—and when—they try the same thing. Photojournalist Ron Haviv, who followed the mob through a broken window into the Capitol while documenting the riot, told Bob Moser Thursday that “if people had actually known what they were doing … [and] actually had some plans, the police would have obviously been overwhelmed” more quickly and thoroughly. Far-right groups worldwide are absolutely going to realize that and learn from it.