The War on Terror Only Created More Terror in America

These rats fleeing the sinking ship are the ones who chewed through the hull in the first place. In the wake of 9/11, the predatory Bush administration realized it could bottle up the directionless anger over the terrorist attacks and use it to sell nationalism as a smarmier brand of patriotism. Enabled by moderates who didn’t want to appear soft on revenge, enough of us bought the line that rallying around the president would show the world that we were an unbroken, united people.

But we were broken, and our unity was threadbare. The right-wing elements of our society—up to and including the president—used this to their advantage, invoking the specter of otherness as a constant threat to justify a carte blanche approach to the war on terror abroad and the restriction of civil liberties at home. You were “either with us or against us” in facing an “axis of evil,” a calculated stoking of partisan and racial division that has grown and mutated, culminating in last week’s violence.

Susan Sontag warned us this was coming. In her New Yorker essay just six days after the towers fell, by which time American flags billowed on every doorstep and the speeches of politicos dripped with bigoted undertones, she wrote, “The voices licensed to follow the event seem to have joined together in a campaign to infantilize the public.… Those in public office have let us know that they consider their task to be a manipulative one: confidence-building and grief management.… The public is not being asked to bear much of the burden of reality. Let’s by all means grieve together. But let’s not be stupid together.”