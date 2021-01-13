Liz and Dick Cheney Are No American Heroes

The announcement attracted even more acclaim from gullible political commentators than her father’s epistolary flourish had. Rubin wrote that Cheney “may have redeemed herself and a segment of the Republican Party,” adding, “In bold terms, she and other Republicans … implicitly chastise members of their party who egged on the mob.” There is, of course, nothing “bold” about implicitly chastising colleagues: Cheney never names names in her statement; it’s tantamount to a subtweet.

Other members of this chorus included Chris Cillizza, who called Cheney “the conscience” of the Republicans. And The Bulwark —the Never Trump publication founded by Bill Kristol, who could be described as an accessory to the disasters of the Bush years—said it was “Liz Cheney’s finest hour,” claiming she put the country’s interests over her own political ambitions.