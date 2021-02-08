Can There Ever Be a Working-Class Republican Party?

This strategy may, indeed, explain Hawley’s recent escapades. When you get close to Republican voters, you discover one of the cultural issues they are maddest about is electoral fraud—and this has been true for a long time. Perhaps stolen elections have a symbolic, emotional resonance to people who feel power has been stolen from them piecemeal over the past half-century. Heritage Action, the activist sister organization of the Heritage Foundation, always lists election integrity among its top handful of issues. And at certain times, as in the wake of Al Franken’s besting of Norm Coleman in a convoluted Minnesota recount in 2009, it has been the number-one issue, according to one veteran conservative movement leader. In shaping his response to Trump’s claims of fraud, Hawley treaded carefully. “I’m studying what has been done in the past,” he said in mid-December, mentioning Democrats’ attempts to dispute the Electoral College result in 2004 and 2016. Had Trump’s January 6 protest not led to a storming of the Capitol, Hawley’s position on the issue may have paid off politically, forgotten by all but a grateful base.

Trumpian though he has proved, the Stanford- and Yale-educated Hawley is not especially partisan. He wants rising taxes on foreign capital inflows to benefit workers, and a falling dollar to boost exports. He works well with Democrats, and not just the old-school ones whom Republicans are most comfortable partnering up with—Gary Peters of Michigan, say, or Chris Coons of Delaware. In early December, Hawley and Bernie Sanders staggered their speeches, swapping floor time back and forth, in hopes of rallying the chamber to deliver Covid aid in $1,200 direct payments to parents. It was eyebrow-raising, Senate staffers said, because such moments require close staff coordination, and each senator pledged solidarity to the other. “I’m proud to yield the floor to him,” said Sanders of Hawley. “I’m delighted to join with Senator Sanders,” Hawley responded, adding: “Working families should be first on our to-do list, not last.”

It is not certain that Hawley will emerge from this winter’s debacle with his reputation intact. But if he manages to regain a footing on the national stage, it will likely be thanks to the legislative battles he has waged against leaders of the tech industry—who are unlikely to permit Republicans to hold a monopoly on undermining democracy for long. Here, too, Hawley has been able to work across the aisle, particularly with senators Mark Warner of Virginia and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut. It is fair to say that tech is an obsession for him, binding together cultural issues and class issues. At hearings and online, he has laid out how Amazon crushes small businesses, Facebook spies on you, and Pornhub exploits vulnerable people in relationships. He has been a hostile questioner of Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey when they appeared before the Senate, and most of his concerns have been about content moderation and censorship. There is thus an irony that, in the wake of the Capitol riots, Hawley’s publisher, Simon & Schuster, canceled his book The Tyranny of Big Tech. The move is unlikely to dampen public interest in the book, which the Washington-based conservative publisher Regnery said it would bring out this spring.

Conservative politicians all over the world are having thoughts like Hawley’s. The French newsweekly Le Point ran a cover story in November asking: “Amazon, Google, Facebook: Are we their slaves?” It may be that the parties that fought the working class’s battles in the last century are not best equipped to fight them now. Last fall, for instance, Sanders wrote an article about the imperative of standing up to authoritarians in the future: