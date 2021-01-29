Why Republicans Deceive Themselves

Not long after the attack on the Capitol, Republicans turned from spreading outrageous lies about the election to calling for “healing” and an end to division. “We must come together and put this anger and division behind us,” Senator Ted Cruz implored, the day after he helped lead the Republican efforts to object to the election results. Some conservatives, like Representative Tom Reed of New York, warned that impeachment would only further inflame the passions of the far right, which might sound like an implied threat until you realize the Republicans are actually afraid of the mob they incited. Whatever their reasons, they continue to carry water for former President Donald Trump, to insulate him from consequences, believing their political fortunes are still tied up with his. In that, they are continuing to labor under the delusion that somehow the Trump phenomenon can be domesticated or used constructively. It’s just the latest version of the type of delusion that has sustained the conservative movement for half a century.

All political projects are to some degree based on unifying myths and imagined future possibilities. The conservative movement created a past and a future for itself: a past ideal of America to mourn, elevate, and try to re-create, and a future in which it vanquishes the forces deforming the country. With these illusions, it conquered the nation, starting with the Reagan presidency, and permanently reshaped American political culture. The pundit class still quakes in fear of the legendary figures of the conservative crusade: the heartland voters, for whom every liberal policy might be an occasion to rise up in revolt again. Intellectuals like William F. Buckley Jr. also revised the movement’s history, reframing it as a respectable part of the American political tradition, not some conspiratorial fringe movement suffused with John Birch Society members and worse.

The reframing of the conservative past was, until Trump and to some extent to this day, largely accepted by liberals, whose own political mythos holds that there is nothing in America that can’t be tamed by the great spirit of toleration and comity, by the unconquerable force of “American ideals.” Liberals wanted to believe in the Good Conservative who is a noble adversary, fellow caretaker of the flame of liberty. They believed, with as much wisdom as folly, they could absorb the energy of the Right and disarm it.