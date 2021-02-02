The Forever Disease: How Covid-19 Became a Chronic Condition

Covid-19 is a trickster. Those who have lived with it the longest often describe the disease as if it knows what mischief it’s making. Miel Singletary Schultz, a 48-year-old “long hauler” and former sailing crew worker in San Diego, thought she had experienced every possible symptom when in October her skin began exuding tiny yellow crystals all over her body; a fellow long hauler suggested it might be uremic frost, the manifestation of a kidney disease. The skin discharge was not the most debilitating of her dozen-plus symptoms, which included headaches, nerve pain, cognitive dysfunction, hair loss, constipation, and extreme weight loss, but this one seemed especially sinister. It suggested a future defined by an endless parade of bizarre maladies, on top of the baseline fatigue that has kept her out of work since summer.

“This unpredictable disease is so devastating, it’s had me on my knees begging God to let me die,” said Schultz. “I feel like I’m being tortured, or going through a long and terribly painful transition into something else. I can hardly perform basic tasks, and can’t imagine going back to work or stepping on a boat. I’m not sure what I’ll do without insurance. The total failure of our institutions makes this experience all-encompassing, almost as bad as the virus itself. Nobody deserves this.”

Rather than depicting a simple fork, with one route leading to death and the other to recovery, Covid-19’s prognostic map resembles a chaotic intersection. While some roads do lead back to health, others feed into post-viral roundabouts that, as in a bad dream, have no visible exits. Every day, the number of Covid-19 survivors trapped on these roundabouts grows; thousands have been on them since March of last year, and thousands more will certainly join them as caseloads spike across the country. Many of these long haulers had mild to moderate symptoms during infection, were never hospitalized, and suffered no organ damage. As of early January, they were still waiting for science to name their condition.