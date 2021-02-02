The Forever Disease: How Covid-19 Became a Chronic Condition

Rather than depicting a simple fork, with one route leading to death and the other to recovery, Covid-19’s prognostic map resembles a chaotic intersection. While some roads do lead back to health, others feed into post-viral roundabouts that, as in a bad dream, have no visible exits. Every day, the number of Covid-19 survivors trapped on these roundabouts grows; thousands have been on them since March of last year, and thousands more will certainly join them as caseloads spike across the country. Many of these long haulers had mild to moderate symptoms during infection, were never hospitalized, and suffered no organ damage. As of early January, they were still waiting for science to name their condition.

By now, most people are familiar with this condition’s troika of persistent fatigue, short breath, and the vague cognitive issue known as “brain fog.” Like the word “recovered,” this too-brief litany—until very recently echoed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—conceals much more than it explains. The stories cataloged on the proliferating number of online long hauler support groups don’t describe nagging tiredness or grogginess of the sort to which we can all relate. They describe a debilitating symptomatological clown car that is possibly unique in the annals of human disease. “We used to say TB, sarcoid, and syphilis were the three conditions that could give you just about anything,” Trisha Greenhalgh, Oxford professor of primary care, told the British Medical Journal podcast in August. “And I think Covid can[, too]. It can give you just about every symptom in the book.”

In many cases, these severe fatigue and cognitive issues resemble myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, or ME/CFS, a little-understood multisymptom syndrome that can, in extreme cases, result in immobility verging on full-body paralysis. Many long haulers also suffer symptoms associated with a general malfunction of the nervous system, known as dysautonomia, that can find expression in every bodily system and organ. The systemwide nature of Long Covid can make it difficult to isolate, or even keep track of; manifestations include muscle, joint, back, and nerve pain, racing pulse, fever, chest pain, chills, insomnia, fibrosis, headaches, blurred vision, tremors, pounding and ringing in the ears, memory loss, kidney problems, gastrointestinal pain and dysfunction, palpitations, high glucose, low oxygen, cough, blood pressure swings, and traveling blood clots. Some long haulers experience unstoppable nose runs of bloody, yellow mucus; all manner of rashes, hives, and discolorations; and olfactory disorders that make everything taste like “rotten meat and metal,” in the words of one long hauler. (One rare exception appears to be Dr Pepper, which has emerged as a Long Covid folk remedy.) Many develop an inability to stand without dizziness, known as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome. Heavy hair loss is common, leading many long haulers to shave their heads.