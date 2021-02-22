The Tech Bros Take Miami

More troubling, Suarez has become a vocal Bitcoin booster, seemingly holding as many meetings with crypto-millionaires like the Winklevoss twins as he does working on climate issues. Bitcoin is an environmental disaster , consuming as much electricity as some countries, but only a few weeks ago, Suarez tweeted , “The City of Miami believes in #Bitcoin and I’m working day and night to turn Miami into a hub for crypto innovation.” That a city can be a “hub” for cryptocurrencies—which tout their lack of any centralized control or infrastructure—is more than a touch ironic, but Suarez tagged some crypto celebrities to make sure they saw his post. Anthony Pompliano, a prominent Bitcoin influencer, cheered that “Miami is well on the way to becoming the Bitcoin city.” Suarez dutifully responded , “With your leadership and counsel we will.”

What even is a Bitcoin city? So far as I can tell, it’s a town that caters to tech millionaires and lauds them as innovators and job creators without expecting much in return. It’s apparently a place that, despite being ankle-deep in regular floods, mindlessly extols the potential of a power-hungry digital technology that solves precisely none of the city’s problems.

Like San Francisco, Miami has serious challenges, especially around diversifying its economy beyond real estate and tourism. But unlike San Francisco’s, the crisis in Miami is existential. Besides investing billions in restoring beaches and various resiliency measures, the city must think about whether it can even sustain its current population in the coming decades or whether it will be forced to relocate people from a shrinking landmass. What San Francisco found—and what may soon dawn on Miami officials as well—is that kowtowing to an industry that has only its own interests at heart is unlikely to help these challenges, much less advance the common good. And when Miami’s crisis becomes acute, tech millionaires won’t be the ones to help. They’ll be the first to leave.