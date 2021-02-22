The Tech Bros Take Miami

A new billboard looms over the I-80 freeway in San Francisco, near Twitter’s headquarters. A blown-up screenshot of a tweet, it reads , “Thinking of moving to Miami? DM me.” While the billboard itself was reportedly paid for by a group of tech investors, the author behind the trollish tweet was Miami’s increasingly tech-thirsty mayor, Francis Suarez .

In case you haven’t heard, there’s an exodus underway from Silicon Valley as moneyed tech workers take their stock options and flee San Francisco for more hospitable climes. According to a recent report in the San Francisco Chronicle, people are indeed leaving the city—driven out by the pandemic, the rising cost of housing, taxes, and other complaints—but most of them aren’t going far. “The top six destinations,” noted the Chronicle, “were all Bay Area counties.” The only two areas outside of California that fell within the top 20 were Austin and Denver. Miami didn’t even rate.