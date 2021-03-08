The Gen X Culture Warriors Who Never Grew Up

Other than the joys and sorrows of leaving New York City (or staying there), no recent topic has launched more exasperating essays than “cancel culture.” When Glenn Greenwald departed The Intercept late last year, he wrote an extraordinary missive of more than 3,000 words, accusing the editors of attempting to censor him. Bari Weiss and Andrew Sullivan resigned from The New York Times and New York magazine, respectively, both citing an intolerably illiberal culture of woke conformism. These are just a few examples.

Today’s diverse cast of anti-woke, anti–cancel culture agitators run the gamut, from civil libertarian critics of empire to self-styled neoliberals, middlebrow intellectuals to GOP opportunists. For all their wildly varying political views and commitments, they have broadly coalesced around a single set of rhetorical points. Moderation, whether by governments or private entities, is censorship; social approbation is inherently totalitarian; and any attempt to link speech and expression to other rights, to hierarchies of power, to access to prominent gigs in paid media or the college-campus lecture circuit constitutes a strong push down an icy slope to the gallows.

This perplexingly apocalyptic mindset seems to conflate getting nitpicked by an editor, yelled at on social media, or losing an occasional opportunity to rile up an auditorium of snowflake undergraduates with the purges and disappearances of a totalitarian state. But it also has clear roots in a pair of rhetorical and technological developments in the 1990s. Many of these figures, who are largely members of Gen X or older millennials, came up in the 1990s culture wars, and then found professional prominence in a media landscape dominated by online platforms and publishing. Their incredulous attitude toward any suggestion that there should be limits on what one ought to say, or even a debate about those limits, is the dual legacy of the internet’s own peculiar rhetorical ideology and America’s cyclical, never-ending culture wars.