The Gen X Culture Warriors Who Never Grew Up

At the time, the idea that a censorious, even Stalinist, culture of repression, grown in the radical hothouses of elite universities, had been foisted upon schools, workplaces, HR departments, and the country at large was gaining widespread currency. The primary antagonism toward political correctness came from the political right: Everyone from conservative writers like Roger Kimball and Dinesh D’Souza; to Rush Limbaugh, who arguably achieved the squalid, bullying, vulgar height of his fame and power in the ’90s; to George H.W. Bush, who, in 1991, asserted that political correctness “replaces old prejudice with new ones” and “declares certain topics off-limits, certain expression off-limits, even certain gestures off-limits.” But this kind of thinking also found plenty of willing allies among the more libertarian, libertine, and individualistic figures on the left. In 1993, Bill Maher, a left-leaning, weed-smoking comedian, premiered Politically Incorrect. The following year, 20th Century Fox released PCU, an initial box-office flop that went on to become a great frat-house VHS cult classic for its broad, gross satire of politically correct college life. These debates about political correctness were never really resolved, although they went into abeyance during the patriotic hysteria after September 11.

Contemporary crusaders against cancel culture take an ostensibly maximalist view of free speech: If it can be said, it must be said. They tend to conflate criticism with censorship, the right to speak with the right to have an audience. They view with contempt the idea that certain utterances may be beyond the pale, and reject the idea that they should ever be bystanders or students rather than interlocutors in a conversation.

Having come up in the ’90s, and very online, myself, I feel the pull of this argument. Online discourse, unconstrained by politesse, by editorial standards, by antiquated mores, and by boring restraint, is thrilling and heady. It can even feel daring and heroic, all wild abandon and the toppling of sacred cows. On the internet, expertise is instantaneous; we all perform in exaggerated avatars of ourselves, which only reinforces the cultural message that more speech (never mind what speech) is always better, and that the individual—not editors, publications, collectives, contemporary mores, or social solidarity—is the final arbiter of value, accuracy, and decency.