Rush Limbaugh and the Nineties Roots of “Cancel Culture”

The era in which the mass media constantly elevated right-wing figures like Limbaugh or Matt Drudge without being able to offer up any left-wing alternatives basically ended, for many reasons, with the Bush administration. By the close of his career, Limbaugh was just another character in the right’s information ecosystem, easily avoidable if you didn’t intentionally expose yourself to conservative media. By 2009, it would have been odd to see ABC treating Rush as a largely noncontroversial celebrity in the way that it did in 2003. The mainstream media still loves elevating conservative arguments and Republican pundits, but it mainly sticks to ones that don’t intentionally court controversy.

These efforts to avoid controversy have lately led some figures in our current political ecosystem to imagine that corporate media and its offshoots are “canceling” anyone they deem too controversial. These figures claim that the left has become too censorious and that free expression is under attack because people face social opprobrium or economic consequences for saying particular (usually “insensitive”) things. Most (but by no means all) of the critics of this thing called “cancel culture” are men. Interestingly, many of them are also members of Generation X.

I don’t think this generation of thinkers simply grew more conservative as they aged. I suspect their obsession with cancel culture is actually a reflection of their memories (accurate or not) of the discourse in the 1990s, and their acute awareness of how much the terrain has shifted. It could be interpreted as a desire to return to the rules that governed the discourse then. It needn’t be a specific desire for figures as offensive as Rush Limbaugh to be treated as “normal” celebrities again. But if you came of age at a time when it was broadly accepted that Limbaugh was the mouthpiece of Real America and if, for example, you embarked on a career based on understanding and explaining politics—making arguments about how liberals and Democrats should act and what they should say to win over Real America—there must be a strong temptation to want to yank the political environment back to the place it was in when you developed your original understanding of it. Seeking to reconstruct the past may be easier than having to readjust your worldview to account for changes in conditions.

The sort of person who used their job for many years to advise Democrats on how far up to turn the racism dial would clearly find it hard to accept that the correct answer now is to turn it the other direction. Even many of those who weren’t so cynical in their approaches probably still have trouble shaking that ingrained sense that this is a nation of Dittoheads at heart. Cancel culture discourse allows those people to believe they remain correct about America’s essential character—and to imagine that there is a conspiracy of young activists (backed by cowardly editors) to silence those who dare express themselves in ways that were perfectly kosher back then.