Dr. Seuss! Mr. Potato Head! Why the Culture Wars Have Never Been Dumber

Although Dr. Seuss Enterprises generates an enormous amount of yearly revenue for an estate—over $30 million—these books are not a particularly important piece of Dr. Seuss’s legacy or publishing profile. The most popular of the six pulled titles, Mulberry Street, has sold 636 copies this year; the least popular, Quizzer, has sold two. The other four titles have sold between 216 and 470 copies—a respectable number for backlist, but nothing spectacular. Green Eggs & Ham, meanwhile, sold 14,000 copies last week.



No one is trying to cancel Green Eggs & Ham. No one is trying to cancel Dr. Seuss. If either of those things were happening, that would certainly be a big story, bolstering the narrative being pushed by those obsessed with illiberalism on the left. Instead, Dr. Seuss Enterprises is updating its standards in a way that has long precedent. The estate of the Belgian cartoonist Hergé, for example, did the same thing with some of his works, most notably the infamous Tintin in the Congo. (And if that’s your thing, you can still buy it online!)



What principle is at stake here? It is still not clear. Yascha Mounk conjured a good-faith argument out of thin air, claiming that there was an actual furor driven by people “upset that some books of one of America’s most beloved authors will no longer be published” and that these fans were “genuinely upset” by this news. But again, these are books selling in the hundreds of copies, competing with other, more popular Dr. Seuss titles that litter every child’s bedroom in this country. If people were outraged, it was based on the suggestion that all of Dr. Seuss’s works were being pulled from circulation.