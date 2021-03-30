Why We’re Obsessed Once Again With Covid-19’s Origin Story

The current debate over SARS-CoV-2’s emergence can seem like a logical final chapter—returning to the beginning to make sense of the end. But the structural vulnerabilities that allowed SARS-CoV-2 to infect at least 127 million people worldwide and claim almost 3 million lives remain the same, regardless of where the coronavirus originated and how it initially spread. We have known for years that resource extraction and human expansion into wildlife habitats could lead to emergent zoonotic diseases. We have known that inadequate health coverage and sick leave policies could spread illness; countless reports and studies in recent years have chronicled the draining of public health resources, the erosion of science and public trust in it (anti-masking falls into this category), and the failures of the U.S. healthcare system to equitably provide affordable medical care to all.

“It’s natural to want to know the origin of an outbreak, especially a pandemic, so I don’t think that particular interest is uncommon or unexpected,” said University of Arizona epidemiologist Saskia Popescu in an email. But plotting the course of a virus in reverse is time-consuming with an unclear payoff: Notably, several decades of research has still not yielded an answer to the question of which bat species serves as Ebola’s natural reservoir. Even if, in 2020, we have the technical capability to sequence the virus hundreds of thousands of times over, without more access to the much-debated labs in China, some experts say we may never answer lingering questions about Covid-19’s beginnings. Outsized attention to various origin theories, Popescu said, “frankly distracts from the realities that we were entirely ill-prepared for a pandemic and that we continue to struggle with basic public health interventions.”

Origin story fixation can also lead to a false sense of security—a belief that we are far enough from danger to make a complete assessment of it. Last week, for example, CNN packaged a slate of interviews by Dr. Sanjay Gupta with six of the country’s leading health officials as an “autopsy” of the pandemic. But the pandemic is not even on its deathbed yet. Several countries in Europe have reinstated lockdowns to try and control rising case numbers. In the U.S., more transmissible versions of the virus continue to spread across the country. Vaccine hoarding by richer countries could allow the virus to circulate unchecked in poorer countries, which could lead to the development of new variants that existing vaccines are worse at protecting against. And even the U.S.’s daily death count from Covid-19 is still hovering around an unacceptably high toll of 1,000 lives lost each day.