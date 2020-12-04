The other thing worth remembering as you compare your spot in line to someone else’s is that it takes more than a good vaccine to stop a pandemic. It’s not as if once someone is vaccinated they can return immediately to normal life. “Even if it were a perfect imaginary vaccine that induces 100 percent sterilizing immunity and everybody gets it and it’s perfectly safe for everybody to take—even then, we wouldn’t be able to say the pandemic is over the day that we start vaccinating people,” Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist and affiliate of the Georgetown Center for Global Health Science and Security, told me. “It is not a small task to roll out hundreds of millions of doses, especially a vaccine that requires a two-dose regimen.”

Those doses need to be manufactured, then stored, shipped, and administered—a mammoth undertaking all on its own. “We’re going to have limited supply in the beginning,” Kates said. “We have to ration out what we have, to have the biggest effect. If we just throw it out there, it wouldn’t have the same effect.” That’s why health care workers are first in line, Kates said. “We need them as a workforce, because our lives are depending on them, and they’re being put at risk.” As soon as health workers and those at high risk are protected, she said, pressure on the health care system will be greatly reduced. “We need to keep them functional, in order to care for everyone else,” Schaffner said.

People in public health departments are working day and night to organize the “gigantic enterprise” of rolling out the vaccine, he added. “They are stretched extremely thin. They are stretched as thin in public health as the hospitals are stretched in clinical care.” And they’re undertaking this effort despite massive shortages in funding. Only $200 million of an estimated $6 to $8 billion needed for vaccine preparedness have been distributed so far.