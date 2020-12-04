Those doses need to be manufactured, then stored, shipped and administered—a mammoth undertaking all on its own. “We’re going to have limited supply in the beginning,” Kates said. “We have to ration out what we have, to have the biggest effect. If we just throw it out there, it wouldn’t have the same effect.” That’s why health care workers are first in line, Kates said. “We need them as a workforce, because our lives are depending on them, and they’re being put at risk.” As soon as health workers and those at high risk are protected, she said, pressure on the health care system will be greatly reduced. “We need to keep them functional, in order to care for everyone else,” Schaffner said.

People in public health departments are working day and night to organize the “gigantic enterprise” of rolling out the vaccine, he added. “They are stretched extremely thin. They are stretched as thin in public health as the hospitals are stretched in clinical care.” And they’re undertaking this effort despite massive shortages in funding. Only $200 million of an estimated $6 to 8 billion needed for vaccine preparedness have distributed so far.

Equity must be central to this unprecedented vaccination campaign, experts said. Many people of color have been disproportionately affected because of decades of discrimination and neglect, including in the medical system and in the workplace. Because of the U.S. government’s history of medical experimentation upon communities of color, many are also understandably hesitant to step to the front of the vaccination line. “This is a really difficult thing that we are going to try to do. And we’ll need as much help with the leadership in the Black and the Latinx community and other minority communities in our country to help us out,” Schaffner said.

However, experts said, the benefits of successful immunizations will start to be felt immediately. Schaffner particularly wants to prioritize anyone who works in child care or schools. Not just teachers, but administrators, coaches, janitorial staff, cafeteria workers—everyone who plays a role in child care and education. “If they could be vaccinated, first of all, you could hear the sigh of relief across the country among parents,” he said. (This parent, for one, sighed audibly as he spoke.) “That would make schools so much safer to open, that the parents could once again earn livings. And that would stimulate the economy and put everything back in a repairing mode. So things would slowly but surely get back to normal.”