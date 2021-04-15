Whither the Religious Left?

For King, Niebuhr’s analysis of the politics of nonviolent resistance was especially compelling. Parsing the spiritual logic of satyagraha—the successful anti-colonialist activism pioneered by Mohandas K. Gandhi in India—Niebuhr argued that such organized resistance represented a crucial form of “spiritual discipline against resentment.” Gandhi’s campaign of direct action against Britain’s imperial state powerfully demonstrated the rank injustice and discrimination at the heart of the colonial occupation of India. What’s more, Niebuhr contended, the tactical genius of satyagraha was to expose the moral hypocrisy of an oppressor’s agenda to the selfsame oppressor—and thereby stave off the descent of spiritual and political life alike into a de facto war of all against all, a prospect that was all too likely in 1932, when Niebuhr published his landmark critique of global power relations, Moral Man and Immoral Society. King’s creative adoption of Niebuhr’s analysis to the challenge of facing down white supremacy in the American South formed the moral heart of the civil rights revival.

None of this is to say, of course, that Barber or Warnock are the second coming of Martin Luther King Jr., or that today’s volatile political scene could produce a revived civil rights revolution—though of course the materials for such a mass uprising are in anything but short supply, as last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests made abundantly clear. History doesn’t work that way, in either an American or a biblical sense. But the still-recent precedent of the civil rights awakening reminds us that the resources of spiritually minded reform are broader and deeper than the gatekeepers of political consensus are apt to realize.

Unlike the bland conformity of civic religion, the prophetic calls of particularistic faiths rarely line up with the needs of political parties. This cuts both ways: The religious left, in all its diversity, will never be a reliable ally of the Democratic Party, nor will the Democratic Party always be a comfortable home for the religious left. However their fortunes are linked, the religious left, as Kaya Oakes has argued, “does not belong to one faith or one political party.” One of the chief complaints from more radical elements of the religious left is that journalists are too ready to treat any Democrat who utters God’s name as evidence that progressive believers stand ready to be a potent force in the party—a tendency that domesticates the transformative power of faith. That means the religious left faces similar dilemmas as the socialist left: discerning how far and how fast to push, how to relate high ideals to the realities of mainstream parties.

There’s no pat solution to any of this, no formula that will resolve these tensions. Which brings us back to America’s second Catholic president. No one would have mistaken Biden for a hero of the religious left, even if, so far, he’s governed in a more ambitiously progressive way than many expected—a fact for which his faith might be partly responsible. (After its passage, the National Catholic Reporter editorialized that “Biden’s American Rescue Plan is Catholic social doctrine in action.”)