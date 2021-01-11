Feeling Trump’s Pain

Pierson herself, in her opening remarks, underlined the relevant therapeutic distinctions here: the roused Trump electorate would assert its sovereignty over the faithless DC political class, and would do so in a way that would shame and eclipse the lifeless canons of liberal dissent. “Here’s the deal, guys”—another small but telling tic of the rally’s oratory was that, while half the featured speakers were women, the crowd was always addressed as “guys”—“the left, they go out there, and they scream and cry and they whine. But this is something they don’t get either: Let me tell you, they haven’t seen a resistance until they have seen a patriot fight for their country! Because we know how to fight for our country, we’re not going to complain, we’re not going to cry in the streets. We’re not going to sit in. You’re going to see us, and you’re going to hear us”—at which point Pierson reeled off the now-familiar litany of disproved voter-fraud charges.

Of course, the substance of Pierson’s tacit claim—we’re the peaceful, play-by-the-rules, grown-up protest faction—was refuted in the ugliest imaginable fashion a few hours later, with five deaths, rampant vandalism and theft amid chants of “Hang Mike Pence!,” with shit smeared on the walls of the Capitol and “Murder the Media” graffiti scrawled on an office door. But this carefully calibrated self-image provides a powerful kind of psychic legitimation for the Trump insurgency: It conjures the urgent mandate of frontal engagement with the powers that be, but in a controlled, civilized fashion. This fanciful image of Trumpist protest recalls and reinforces the founding mythology of the Tea Party, which Pierson helped to launch and organize: the critical notion that movement patriots are ordinary, law-abiding citizens driven to outraged-but-orderly politics of grassroots confrontation by the stunning betrayals of the governing class.

Just as important was Pierson’s characterization of the kind of serious protest that matters to the Trump movement: “You’re going to see us, and you’re going to hear us.” This, too, was a constant refrain from the “Save America” podium: We are many, they are few. The prooftext for Pierson and the other speakers was the crowd itself—a mustering of Trump supporters that echoed the American majority that was marginalized and denied its voice in the election. “We’ve seen these crowds, unlike Joe Biden and his six hula hoops,” Pierson announced. “The guy couldn’t even get 1,000 views online but we’re supposed to believe that he had more votes than Barack Obama. I mean, nobody really believes this crap.” She wound up her remarks with the same appeal: “I can see from here all the way back: there are more of us than there are of them, and they’re about to see us coming!”

What’s integral to being civically seen in the bizarre context of the “Save America” rally is that the dissenting image the insurrectionists are cultivating is fatally yoked to that of Donald Trump: not only a sitting president exploiting all the counter-patriotic traditions of D.C. self-dealing to the utmost, but also a louche Fauntleroy of the pro-wrestling and reality TV circuit. So Donald Trump, too, is seen in a very peculiar way: as a heroic avatar of patriotic sacrifice in his own right, helping to bring the assembled patriot crowd back in contact with its true governing birthright. This Trump is also, importantly, a fighter, poised to sacrifice all for the sake of his patriot followers. “This president has sacrificed everything for this country and has asked for nothing in return,” Pierson declaimed. “He loves the United States of America. He loves God, he loves our flag, and he loves all of you. And that’s why we’re all here today. We love Trump. I’ve never seen someone fight so hard, so strong against everything, here and abroad, just to provide and protect our basic values to keep our nation free and our people able to go to church.”