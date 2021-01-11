Feeling Trump’s Pain

The president has not asked for much, but he asked for us to show up today, and we showed up. And we are not going to back down, we’re not going to go away. You see, Republicans for years have been afraid of their own shadows. They tuck tail and run anytime they see their shadows. If nothing else, what Republicans should have learned was how to go on offense and win, and fight back—punch back—from Donald Trump. He doesn’t back down; he’s not afraid of Republicans, he’s not afraid of Democrats. He doesn’t need anybody else’s money—he is fighting for me and you and Americans across this country. And he needs us now just like we need him. So for years, as Republicans over at the Capitol have been telling us they’ve been fighting for us, what have they been doing? They’ve been crafting the terms, and signing away our rights. That’s what they’ve been doing. And they’ve been attacking our president—and you know, every time they attack him, it’s an attack on you and I.

Again, lay aside the bizarre account of political power in action here—somehow, in the last two months, a Trump-besotted GOP has backslid entirely into the role of Trump’s attackers—and consider the fusion of crowd and leader, in a surreal bastardization of the old labor slogan: An injury to Trump is an injury to us all. As the proceedings built to the main event—Trump’s own 70-minute stem-winding speech—the remaining speakers dilated on the same basic themes. In a barrage of adjectives seemingly lifted from a marketing whiteboard, Kimberly Guilfoyle pronounced Trump “the most transformative, impactful president that this incredible country has ever seen. He is a great patriot who has fought for the America First polices, for the American dream, for you and your families.”

Guilfoyle’s far-from-better half, Donald Trump Jr., produced a series of non sequitur transphobic riffs on the excesses of cancel culture, only to declare that once he’d weathered the rude blows of cancellation, “it’s rather freeing, and you can kind of do what you want.” Here’s another important variation on the politics of being seen in the Trumpian vein—without the culture-war sport of lib provocation, your speech and its content are really of no great public consequence; to be an apostle of true conservative liberty, you must ensure that your speech and actions provoke outrage from the ideological opposition. There’s certainly no other rationale for the Trump dynasty’s heir apparent to be quoting his own Instagram account on the national stage. Trump Jr. did at least do Katrina Pierson the great favor of providing the day’s most inapt foray into comparative protest politics: “I’m looking at the crowd here, and the tens of thousands—probably hundreds of thousands—of people here, and you did it all without burning down buildings! You did it without ripping down churches, without looting? I didn’t know that that was possible. According to the media, when you have a large gathering of peaceful protesters, they’re supposed to burn it all down.”

Rudy Giuliani—accompanied by hack Federalist Society law professor James Eastman as a walk-on “expert” on constitutional law and voter fraud—supplied perhaps the day’s most notorious non-Trump incitement to violence in his exhortation to bring voter fraud claims to a “trial by combat.” But he also took great care to depict his failing legal crusade to document rampant voter fraud within the same framework of culture-war retribution that Trump Jr. so loudly and clumsily favors: “I know the courage it takes to be out there,” Giuliani concluded. “I know how you get ridiculed. I know how they try to take jobs away from you. But you look in the mirror every night and you say to yourself: ‘I’m doing the right thing.’”