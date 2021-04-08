Made for Love Puts a Marriage Under the Microscope

Cristin Milioti, an actress of irrepressible charisma, is for some reason a natural at playing women who are being squashed, constrained, or otherwise manipulated by some of the worst men on the planet. Here is an example: In a television series that begins as a romantic comedy but ends in horror, she is courted by a man who behaves less like a devoted lover than he does a bloodhound on the scent. He toes the line that separates “quirky” from “crazy” from the moment that they meet, piling on the kind of slick romantic gestures that already seem more than a little creepy in the movies, and in life seem like the actions of a psychopathic stalker. His love for her is contingent on her ability to absorb and mirror his own particular tastes and attitudes. Always, she seems far too good for him and far more interesting than he deserves, and always there is a suspicion that if she were to expire, he would switch her out for an entirely new wife whom he would idolize identically. Watching her being chased by this serial fantasist who is obsessed with making her into his most valuable possession—to say nothing of his weird, intense, and utterly misguided characterization of romantic love as two halves merging into one amorphous whole, as if a wife were some vestigial organ rather than an actual human woman—we begin to wonder two things: What the hell is with this guy? and What the hell does she see in him? We can only conclude that he must have really, truly got into her head.

Enough, though, about How I Met Your Mother and Ted Mosby—we are here to discuss HBO’s new series Made for Love, in which Milioti plays the pragmatically named and miserable Hazel Green, a woman suckered into marriage with a tech billionaire named Byron Gogol who approximates a cross between a frightening Ken doll and a slicker Elon Musk. For a decade, Green and Gogol have been living in a closed-off, cubic mansion called The Hub, surrendering their every moment and their every human process—eating, sleeping, sex, etc.—to 24-hour monitoring and surveillance. Hazel can no longer have an orgasm without being asked to rate her satisfaction levels out of five, or skip a nap without being hectored by the operating system on her tablet. In their swimming pool, they have a captive female dolphin, who is fitted with a chip that allows Byron and his staff to monitor her moods and needs, an experiment whose eventual goal is to transfer a version of the same technology to human couples.

Love, thinks Byron, would be easier to maintain if it were possible to read your partner’s mind, putting an end to infidelity and miscommunication, and allowing couples to meld seamlessly into a single, blissful consciousness. He is hardly the first man to seek an answer to the long-debated question of what women really want, and he is not the first supposed genius, either, to completely overlook the simplest, most obvious solution to the problem. Hazel, never once being asked what she desires from her life or from their marriage, is beginning to grow restless and resentful. When her husband proudly tells her that he plans to stick a chip into her brain, she decides that no amount of streamlined luxury is worth spending a lifetime as a surveilled, servile wife-bot and escapes back to the real, unstreamlined world.