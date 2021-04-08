Made for Love Puts a Marriage Under the Microscope

Love, thinks Byron, would be easier to maintain if it were possible to read your partner’s mind, putting an end to infidelity and miscommunication, and allowing couples to meld seamlessly into a single, blissful consciousness. He is hardly the first man to seek an answer to the long-debated question of what women really want, and he is not the first supposed genius, either, to completely overlook the simplest, most obvious solution to the problem. Hazel, never once being asked what she desires from her life or from their marriage, is beginning to grow restless and resentful. When her husband proudly tells her that he plans to stick a chip into her brain, she decides that no amount of streamlined luxury is worth spending a lifetime as a surveilled, servile wife-bot and escapes back to the real, unstreamlined world.

Made for Love is at its glitching, flashing heart an argument for the acceptance of a person’s least appealing qualities as features, and not bugs.

Because prestige television series are apparently now legally required to begin in medias res, we are introduced to Hazel in the moments immediately following her escape: dripping wet, bleeding from a minor head wound, and emerging from a trapdoor in the desert. After that, we toggle between her stifling, antiseptic life in Byron’s high-tech compound and her inglorious return to her childhood home, which is a trailer. Her long-estranged father, who is played by Ray Romano in a stroke of what is either casting genius or madness, is a genial slob named Herbert who has recently adopted a blonde sex doll as a girlfriend. Hazel, who would not be there if she had any other place to hide from Byron, is disgusted, then resigned. If her hatred of the doll, which Herbert sometimes dresses up like her dead mother, stems from an entirely reasonable revulsion over picturing her father in flagrante with an inanimate woman, it is also not entirely separate from her newfound understanding of the role she has been playing for a decade at The Hub: that of a prop, a pretty captive dolphin in an azure swimming pool.

Made for Love is at its glitching, flashing heart an argument for the acceptance of a person’s least appealing qualities—their whims and ugly peccadilloes, their caprices and their cruelties—as features, and not bugs. Hazel’s childhood, spent in poverty and with too little love, ended up shaping her into the very particular kind of person who would be seduced by the idea of marrying a billionaire; she is a little desperate, capable of being ruthless, and spikier than most heroines in novels or TV shows about romance. It turns out that Byron chipped her anyway, while she was sleeping by the pool, and that accordingly he sees everything she sees and hears everything she hears, having successfully remade her into something closer to a webcam than a wife. She suspects he will eventually kill her if she doesn’t return home. It’s a funny, sick idea, turning a real dynamic into something futuristic and surreal: When love turns sour, and a marriage breaks down, your enemy ends up being the person who knows everything about you, helping them anticipate your every move.