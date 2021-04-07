How an Oat Milk Pipeline in New Jersey Explains the Problem With Biden’s Climate Plan

But the city likely won’t reap much of the benefit of the company’s hotly anticipated $10 billion initial public offering, a sum boosted by $200 million backing from the private equity giant Blackstone and a lucrative deal to roll out its products at Starbucks locations across the country. And with the new site expected to create just 40 jobs, and up to 70 pending future expansions, that doesn’t mean Millville is poised to return to its salad days as a manufacturing hub. In this sense, Millville’s “oat pipeline” also offers a useful example of why manufacturing jobs may be the wrong bet when trying to create a bustling, climate-friendly economy.



Millville was founded in 1795 by a not particularly creative Revolutionary War veteran who hoped to build mills (thus the name) off the strength of the Maurice River that runs through it. Dense forests in the area provided plenty of raw materials for furnaces and foundries smelting iron ore into stoves and lamp posts that could be shipped to Philadelphia. The ironworks provided the start-up capital for what became known as the Millville Manufacturing Company to get into textile production. But the city’s main business would be glassmaking, present in Millville since before it was called that. Abundant silica sand provided the critical raw ingredients for glassmaking, and so Wheaton Industries turned Millville into a hub for commercial manufacturing, specializing in pharmaceutical glass items like vials and medicine bottles. “A man with nothing, hailing from nowhere, can get an easy job at fair pay,” Carl Sandburg wrote in 1904. “Boys can carry bottles and girls can work in the cotton-mills near by. The glass-blowers union is one of the most perfect organizations in the country.”

Glass and textile businesses both took hits in the Great Depression and benefited from wartime contracts. Glassmaking continued for a while, though even by the 1930s automation—through innovations like bottle-blowing machines—had largely eliminated the need for skilled glassblowers. The textile business declined shortly after the war as the development of disposable baby diapers cut into its core market, and the industry migrated south in search of lower wages. Up through 1977, glassmaking still employed some 9,000 people in Millville, and—like many other industries—it entered into serious decline in the 1980s. The advent of plastics and competition from abroad hit the industry especially hard, emptying out much of the city’s once bustling downtown; by 1984, unemployment in Cumberland County, where Millville is housed, had climbed to 16.4 percent. In 1996, Wheaton Industries was bought out by a Swiss firm, which was acquired four years later by a Canadian company called Alcan. In 2015, the German company Gerresheimer Glass shut down its last moulded-glass operation on Wheaton Avenue, shedding some 130 unionized jobs in the process. The glass business continues to provide jobs in Millville, but at a drastically smaller scale than it once did.