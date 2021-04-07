How an Oat Milk Pipeline in New Jersey Explains the Problem With Biden’s Climate Plan

Trendy Swedish food company Oatly is fooling you. That, at least, is what a Medium post from entrepreneurial self-help guru Nat Eliason, which recently went viral thanks to a stray tweet, claimed last summer. While oat milk enjoys an aura of health, and Oatly’s slogan—“It’s like milk but made for humans”—implies it’s better for you than dairy, the production process, Eliason wrote, involves adding oil and enzymes that break down oat carbohydrates, resulting in a big spike in blood sugar levels.

There’s definitely some creative advertising happening on Oatly’s part, as is true of pretty much all food products. (Of note: Eliason is not a nutritionist or any other kind of health professional.) But the main value-add of nondairy milk, from a climate perspective—much as with meat alternatives—isn’t really that it’s healthier. It just tastes good enough that people might opt for it instead of the alternative. And if you’ve got a lactose intolerance, it may be the closest you can get to the real thing. On carbon, the comparisons are pretty straightforward: Oat milk is responsible for fewer greenhouse gases than either dairy milk or soy milk. Oat milk production uses more land than almond or soy milk—0.8 square meters a year—but 10 times less than dairy milk. It also uses just 48 liters of water per liter of milk, compared to 628 for dairy milk, 371 for almond milk, and 28 for soy milk.



Despite its sugar content, oat milk is very popular—so much so that they’ve been expanding in North America. It was for that reason that Oatly first decided to open up shop in my home town of Millville, New Jersey in 2018, citing the small city’s proximity to major markets in New York, Philadelphia and Washington DC. The first facility was built by the local company Innovation Foods. As Innovation Foods General Manager Nick Catalana explained to me, that facility uses a patented process that “turns raw oats into the oat-based ingredient” present in all of Oatly’s product, combining them with water. That ingredient is then loaded into tanker trucks that ferry it to other facilities to make the milk and package it into boxes. A new $45 million facility to be owned and operated by Innovation Foods will be located just behind the original site, which though built by Innovation Foods is owned and operated by Oatly. A pipeline will connect the two facilities, funneling the “raw ingredient” to be processed into milk on-site. They’ll package it into the shelf-stable boxes found in grocery stores and used by baristas. Innovation will then ship them out to grocery stores and coffee shops across the East Coast.