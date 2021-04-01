The Haunted Imagination of Alfred Hitchcock

The twentieth century ushered in the age of the uncanny. The concept, of course, has always been with us, as we see from the earliest of the surviving great epics, Gilgamesh, haunted as it is by the ghostly and the ghastly, by the terror of death-in-life and life-in-death. Freud in his essay Das Unheimliche identifies the uncanny as “that class of the terrifying which leads back to something long known to us, once very familiar.” The meaning here is slippery, as so often with this most furtive of revolutionary thinkers; nevertheless, we know what he means. What could be more terrifying than to glance through a window and see one’s double standing outside in the street?



The Twelve Lives of Alfred Hitchcock: An Anatomy of the Master of Suspense by Edward White

Freud published his essay in 1919, when the world was still haunted by the hosts of the dead of the world war that had just ended. This was a new kind of warfare: Slaughter on such a scale must have been well-nigh impossible to comprehend or assimilate. Surely it seemed unreal, the thought of wave after wave of uniformed men scrambling out of holes in the ground and stumbling forward over the corpses of their fellows, only to become on the instant corpses themselves; were they the fathers, sons, and brothers who had marched off to battle, or had those once-familiar figures by some dark alchemy been transformed into automata?

Alfred Hitchcock, according to his latest biographer, Edward White, “was very widely read and could talk with authority on matters of psychology, politics, and philosophy, as well as almost any field of the arts.” It’s likely, therefore, that he knew, or at least knew of, Freud’s essay. Certainly he made a career out of exploiting our fascination with, and fear of, the uncanny. In his own case, he manufactured a sort of Doppelgänger in whose ample shadow he could hide in plain sight. There was Alfred Hitchcock the lower–middle-class lad from the East End of London who from earliest days was obsessed by the shadow play of three-dimensional images on a two-dimensional screen, and then there was “Alfred Hitchcock,” a balding fat man in a double-breasted suit with a protruding lower lip and an instantly recognizable profile, who made a fortune in Hollywood by playing to, and playing upon, our deepest fears and phobias. Which was the real man, if there was one?