Why Hasn’t Biden Canceled the Dakota Access Pipeline Yet?

Most likely, the Biden administration does not want to incur further political heat from canceling a major pipeline and thus would prefer that Judge Boasberg rule on whether to issue an injunction and shutter DAPL—which he will now do. But it’s a conspicuous punt from an administration that has claimed to prioritize both climate and Native issues to an unprecedented degree. Both the United States and Canada, after all, could very well weather a DAPL shutdown without any major interruptions: Last Thursday, S&P Global reported that, should DAPL be closed down, either by the administration or the courts, the crude oil being mined from the Bakken Shale would simply be rerouted to its end destinations via other existing and properly permitted pipelines.

In response to a question of whether the White House has spoken with the tribes about DAPL since Biden assumed office, Jan Hasselman, an attorney at Earthjustice representing the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, told reporters on a follow-up conference call after the court hearing that there have been several “formal and informal conversations” between the tribe and the Biden administration. He declined to speak on the details due to the confidentiality of those meetings. But both he and Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Councilmember Brandon Mauai noted that the existing flaws of the consultation process continue to define the legal fights over land and water rights in Indian Country.

“It really is a political question: Is the president willing to the stand by the promises he’s made and the rhetoric he’s espoused on tribal sovereignty and environmental justice?” Hasselman said. “Right now, we’re getting a disappointing answer to that question.”



The fate of DAPL, at least in the short term—the Army Corps will have the opportunity to redo its environmental impact statement—is now in the hands of Judge Boasberg, who will wait until next Monday for Energy Transfer to submit briefs on the economic effects of shutting down the pipeline before he makes his decision. After that, a court decision will be issued, appeals will be filed, and the pipeline either will or will not continue to operate in violation of NEPA. Meanwhile, what will remain unclear thanks to Friday’s dodge is how the Biden administration’s promises of reforming tribal consultation will hold up when tested on the public stage. Another question that urgently needs answering is whether this White House is remotely serious about pursuing a rapid transition away from fossil fuels.