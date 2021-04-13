Why Hasn’t Biden Canceled the Dakota Access Pipeline Yet?

Again, O’Keefe was not asking about a new fracking well in Wyoming. The pipeline in question here was—Donald Trump aside—arguably the defining political issue of 2016 and inarguably the most significant instance of Native peoples fighting for their sovereignty in a generation. The militarized police response to the protests drew widespread international criticism of America’s blatant pursuit of domestic oil dominance over the cries of Indigenous citizens and their governments. Friday’s hearing was planned two months in advance at the request of the administration. Yet, if one listened to only the Army Corps’s nonresponse and Psaki’s nonanswer, you would be hard-pressed to glean whether either had ever heard of the Dakota Access Pipeline before last week.

Most likely, the Biden administration does not want to incur further political heat from canceling a major pipeline and thus would prefer that Judge Boasberg rule on whether to issue an injunction and shutter DAPL—which he will now do. But it’s a conspicuous punt from an administration that has claimed to prioritize both climate and Native issues to an unprecedented degree. Both the United States and Canada, after all, could very well weather a DAPL shutdown without any major interruptions: Last Thursday, S&P Global reported that, should DAPL be closed down, either by the administration or the courts, the crude oil being mined from the Bakken Shale would simply be rerouted to its end destinations via other existing and properly permitted pipelines.

In response to a question of whether the White House has spoken with the tribes about DAPL since Biden assumed office, Jan Hasselman, an attorney at Earthjustice representing the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, told reporters on a follow-up conference call after the court hearing that there have been several “formal and informal conversations” between the tribe and the Biden administration. He declined to speak on the details due to the confidentiality of those meetings. But both he and Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Councilmember Brandon Mauai noted that the existing flaws of the consultation process continue to define the legal fights over land and water rights in Indian Country.