In late January, some five months after those two teenagers happened upon the burst pipeline, the spill’s true scope was finally released in a Comprehensive Site Assessment Report filed by the company with DEQ: 1.2 million gallons. Instantaneously, it became one of the largest nontanker spills in modern American history. And even with the 1,600 pages of documentation, there was still a great deal of missing information. Last week, the DEQ sent Colonial a Notice of Continuing Violation, finding that the company had not adequately measured or reported the levels of vapor, soil, and air pollution from the site, ordering it to update its assessment by the end of April, and continue testing the private resident wells. The question that now hovers over this crisis is how Colonial managed to obscure, for this long, the scope of what happened in the backyard of North Carolina’s most populous city.

The reason two teenagers, rather than DEQ or Colonial, discovered the spill has to do with scarce regulatory oversight and a dearth of corporate concern for aging infrastructure. Colonial Pipeline operates a system of natural gas pipelines running from Texas through the Southeast and up to New Jersey, many of which have been in service for decades. The pipeline in question was made in 1978, per North Carolina Policy Watch’s Lisa Sorg, and had been repaired once over the course of its 42-year lifespan—a 2004 job that was part of a purportedly successful integrity assessment.

According to the 30-day accident report the company was required to file with the U.S. Department of Transportation following the spill, the pressure at the time of the spill was 183 pounds per square inch, not even at the halfway mark of its maximum capacity. As the accident report noted, the leak went undetected because of the pipeline’s age. Thanks to federal law, Sorg reported, pipelines built prior to 2019 don’t have to have computational pipeline monitoring systems. So although a remote supervisory control and data acquisition system, or SCADA, was connected to the pipeline and working, there was no pressure drop registered by its overseers stationed in Georgia.