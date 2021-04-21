Mark Bittman’s Beef With Capitalism

Mark: There’s at least two things to say about that. One is that the small corn farmers in Mexico certainly didn’t produce corn syrup. And before Nafta, Mexico was not the world’s leading per capita consumer of soda. And now it is, or it has been in recent years. So that’s one thing. The other thing is, it’s a good way to demonstrate that the decisions made about food and agriculture affect much more than what we eat, and even our health. We’re sitting here talking about migration. I don’t think anyone thought, when we started recording this podcast, that one of the topics we’d cover would be migration. But food does affect almost everything you can think of if you follow the trail back far enough.

Laura: The book is Animal, Vegetable, Junk, and junk is a big part of what’s wrong, and we’ve talked about Vegetable with corn, but Animal is also a very big part of what’s wrong. I was intrigued by your chapter on chicken, because people think of chicken as the good meat—it’s a lean meat; it’s not beef, which is causing methane gas to heat the planet; if you buy free range, people feel like that’s a step in the right direction. And I was so fascinated by the way that you traced the rise of chicken to the center of the American diet.

Mark: Chickens are easy to grow, easy to take care of. They grow quickly. They weren’t part of white Western European diets, particularly, but they became popularized by formerly enslaved people and by immigrants from countries where chickens were popular, so they started to enter the market. But the real changes were mostly postwar, when antibiotics were invented, when the government invested money in developing what was called the “chicken of the future,” which was a chicken that grew two or three times as fast as its ancestors and could be packed into farms, especially with the routine use of antibiotics. And it is true that compared to cows, chickens contribute less to greenhouse gases, contribute less to environmental damage, are not as bad for you diet-wise, but globally, we’re killing something like 55 billion chickens a year. It’s a lot. There is environmental degradation associated with raising chickens in those numbers. And there are a lot of antibiotics being used. And then there’s the moral issue, which, when you’re talking about raising literally billions of animals in horrible conditions where they’re suffering from the day they’re born until the day they die—we can only imagine how terrible that is. And without some transparency, of which there’s virtually none, and the producers would like to keep it that way, we don’t really know what goes on on inside our factory farms. Journalists are basically banned at this point, the public is certainly banned. I’ve been saying this a lot, and I honestly believe it—if people could see how their animals were raised, the consumption of meat, including chickens, would fall by 50 percent tomorrow. It would happen instantly because it’s that horrible.