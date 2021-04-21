Mark Bittman’s Beef With Capitalism

Laura: The book is Animal, Vegetable, Junk, and junk is a big part of what’s wrong, and we’ve talked about vegetable with corn, but animal is also a very big part of what’s wrong. I was intrigued by your chapter on chicken, because people think of chicken as the good meat—it’s a lean meat; it’s not beef, which is causing methane gas to heat the planet; if you buy free range, people feel like that’s a step in the right direction. And I was so fascinated by the way that you traced the rise of chicken to the center of the American diet.

Mark: Chickens are easy to grow, easy to take care of. They grow quickly. They weren’t part of white Western European diets, particularly, but they became popularized by formerly enslaved people and by immigrants from countries where chickens were popular, so they started to enter the market. But the real changes were mostly post-war, when antibiotics were invented, when the government invested money in developing what was called the “chicken of the future,” which was a chicken that grew two or three times as fast as its ancestors and could be packed into farms, especially with the use of routine use of antibiotics. And it is true that compared to cows, chickens contribute less to greenhouse gases, contribute less to environmental damage, are not as bad for you diet-wise, but globally, we’re killing something like 55 billion chickens a year. It’s a lot. There is environmental degradation associated with raising chickens in those numbers. And there are a lot of antibiotics being used. And then there’s the moral issue, which, when you’re talking about raising literally billions of animals in horrible conditions where they’re suffering from the day they’re born until the day they die—we can only imagine how terrible that is. And without some transparency, of which there’s virtually none, and the producers would like to keep it that way, we don’t really know what goes on on inside our factory farms. Journalists are basically banned at this point, the public is certainly banned. I’ve been saying this a lot, and I honestly believe it—if people could see how their animals were raised, the consumption of meat, including chickens, would fall by 50 percent by tomorrow. It would happen instantly because it’s that horrible.

Alex: What happened over the last 10 years? Is that a monopoly story? Is that a corporate power story? Why is it harder to know what’s happening in industrial farm now?

Mark: Both of those, the concentration of the industry, and the people who actually are in charge of producing the chicken are effectively factory managers. They’re not farmers, they’re people who operate an automated barn that makes sure the chickens are fed and watered, and eggs gathered, or harvested for slaughter. There’s no care per se. The other thing is that there’s been some legislation in some states that specifically enhances trespassing laws—the term that’s often used is “ag gag laws”—that prevents not only regular citizens but journalists as well from gaining access. Those are fairly easy to enforce if there’s any industry unity on “We’re not letting anybody in these barns.” And then the problem with the deregulation and the defunding to some extent of the EPA and a little bit the FDA and the USDA—the EPA doesn’t even know how many of these kinds of factory farms there are. It doesn’t even have an accurate count. And it certainly isn’t enforcing existing clean water and air laws around them. So if there are local protests, if there’s local environmental enforcement, it’s rare—those are good things, I think—but for the most part, if you want to expand into egg-laying chickens, there’s almost nothing that can stop you.