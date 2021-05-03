Severe Water Cuts Are Coming for Arizona. The Rest of the Southwest Is Next.

Both New Mexico and Nevada are expected to implement similar measures before long, with California potentially staring down the same fate. But Arizona will face some of the first and steepest cuts. And while it will be absolutely necessary for the people of Phoenix and the state’s other major cities to keep their water use levels down, it will be equally important to provide those who entered the drought with unreliable access to clean water with a viable path to drinkable, running water—not just more water bottles and buckets. To put it another way: In crafting this massive response to what is certainly an all-hands-on-deck crisis, the responsible American government agencies and corporations must be held accountable for simultaneously cleaning up the ones they’ve already caused.

According to the tentative timeline offered by Arizona’s Department of Water Resources, the first half of 2022 will consist of engagement and consultation sessions with all stakeholders in the state—a list including tribal nations, state government leaders, municipal and local representatives, and Central Arizona farming groups, among others. Then, by the final quarter of the year, around October, the agreed-upon mitigation efforts will actually be put into practice.



Arizona Republic’s Ian James reported Friday that Arizona is anticipating a cutback of 512,000 acre-feet, or roughly 20 percent of its annual entitlement, next year. Water officials at Thursday’s meeting said that as of now, they’re hopeful that the multistate and tribal nation Drought Contingency Plan signed in 2019 will guide them for at least the next five years. Under that plan, the signees are currently operating at the initial Tier Zero levels; assuming the continuance of the drought and shrinking Lake Mead supplies, the region is expected to reach Tier One levels next year, triggering the heightened round of mitigation efforts, including the 20 percent cut for Arizona.