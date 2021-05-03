Severe Water Cuts Are Coming for Arizona. The Rest of the Southwest Is Next.

Two months ago, researchers at Utah State University estimated that Arizona, California, and Nevada would collectively have to cut their intake of Colorado River water by 40 percent over the next three decades due to drought. At a public meeting last Thursday, the Arizona Department of Water Resources confirmed the warnings: The cutbacks are coming, and soon.

Arizona will serve as a testing ground for how seriously and how quickly the states and tribal nations in the upper and lower Colorado River basins can tackle the water crisis. This is because, as part of the deal that led to the creation of the Central Arizona Project, or CAP—the giant canal that runs from Phoenix to Tucson—Arizona agreed to be first in line when drought-induced water cuts were needed. And given the current status of the Lake Mead reservoir, where water levels have dipped below 40 percent capacity due to reduced snowpack upstream, those cuts will need to be in place as early as next year, according to KJZZ.

Both New Mexico and Nevada are expected to implement similar measures before long, with California potentially staring down the same fate. But Arizona will face some of the first and steepest cuts. And while it will be absolutely necessary for the people of Phoenix and the state’s other major cities to keep their water use levels down, it will be equally important to provide those who entered the drought with unreliable access to clean water with a viable path to drinkable, running water—not just more water bottles and buckets. To put it another way: In crafting this massive response to what is certainly an all-hands-on-deck crisis, the responsible American government agencies and corporations must be held accountable for simultaneously cleaning up the ones they’ve already caused.