How Does a State Use 40 Percent Less Water?

But as the drought, which began in 2000, extended into the following decade, both the Lower and Upper basin states and tribal nations realized they needed more detailed guidance in place to begin methodically rolling back how water was being pulled from their reservoirs. The result was the Lower Basin’s Colorado River Drought Contingency Plan, or DCP, which was designed to answer a question: How do the states and tribal nations equitably cut their water usage if (or when) the water levels at Lake Mead drop to 1,075 feet above sea level?

A major component of the DCP, unlike past water agreements, was the participation of one group of major stakeholders who have been routinely overlooked as U.S. officials dictated how the water would be distributed: Tribal nations. A quarter of all water that flows through the Central Arizona Project (CAP) aqueduct—the 336-mile canal that runs through the state—belongs to the Gila River Indian Community, a tribal nation situated just southwest of Tempe. The deal was nearly derailed by a last-minute display of political theater caused by a bill introduced by the Arizona’s Republican House Speaker, Rusty Bowers, who sought to grant farm owners in Pinal County the ability to hold onto to their water shares for an indefinite period of time. (Under current Arizona Water Law, landowners must show they are using their water rights at least every five years or risk forfeiture.)



Ultimately, Gila River committed to a deal to give up 500,000 acre-feet of water to the Central Arizona Groundwater Replenishment District (CAGRD) in exchange for $60 million. (An acre foot of water is roughly the amount that two families would use in a full year.) Similarly, the Colorado River Indian Tribes agreed to leave 10,000 acres of their farmland fallow for three years and keep the water in Lake Mead, in exchange for $38 million in payments. With the grievances settled and the CAGRD deal in place, the Lower Basin DCP was officially approved by state, federal, and tribal leadership in May 2019. The Upper Basin states signed their DCP in December 2018. As part of the 2019 Lower Basin DCP, Arizona agreed to leave 720,000 acre-feet in Lake Mead in the occasion that water levels in Lake Mead dip to 1,025 feet above sea level. However, that amount is offset by the offsets granted by the Gila River Indian Community and the Colorado River Indian Tribes. The remainder would mostly come from the Pinal County farm owners.