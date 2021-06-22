The Millionaires Who Want to Abolish Extreme Wealth

The extreme concentration of wealth, the millionaires point out (or admit), wasn’t inevitable. Payne writes that “a small group of very wealthy people spent a huge amount of money over a very long period of time to influence a political system to write tax laws to ensure that the economy would deliver most of its gains to them.” This system means that whichever political party is in power, boom or bust, recession or manic bubble, the extremely wealthy lock in their perpetual windfall. Showing how close the wealthy are to the political process, the Patriotic Millionaires attest to how easy it is for them to pick up the phone and talk directly with senators.

To understand how the tax code steers money to a small group, Payne stresses, we need to know that taxes are not primarily a tool to raise revenue for government spending—the federal government can and does spend without regard to tax collection. Taxes are a tool to constrain incomes, as well as set norms for behaviors, among other things. The way we tax different activities speaks to our priorities as a society. We tax tobacco, alcohol, and gambling, for example (“sin taxes,” as they’re called), but mostly don’t tax food. New Jersey assesses a higher property tax if you have a pool. Is there a strict econometric logic to this? No. Taxes exist at the crossroads of economics, politics, and ethics.

Currently, our tax code is designed to concentrate wealth among a tiny few by only lightly taxing the sources of wealth. The most prominent example is the capital gains tax, which, at rates that top out at 20 percent, is much lower than the income tax. Capital gains are the income that a person makes from investments. A practical example: In the state of New York, if you made $80,000 a year in income at your job, you would pay 26 percent of that in taxes, whereas if you sat around all year and made $80,000 in investment income, you’d pay nothing in taxes, because the government doesn’t tax the first $80,000 in investment income. After that amount, you’d only pay up to 20 percent in taxes, a savings that becomes the excess wealth. The wealthy hold much more of their wealth in investments, and this is why, as the economists Zucman and Saez have found, the poorest 10 percent of Americans pay 10 cents on the dollar in taxes, while the wealthiest pay 1 or 2. “Our elected officials may talk endlessly about the value of a hard day’s work and the nobility of labor,” Payne writes, “but our tax code is deliberately designed to reward capital income over labor income.” This is why someone like Martha can be showered with greater and greater wealth without even trying.

The second important way that our society helps the extremely wealthy stay extremely wealthy, Chuck Collins argues in his book The Wealth Hoarders, is the abuse of legal entities called trusts, which have two ruinous functions: They allow people to pass huge bundles of wealth on to their family, and they obscure the true ownership of that wealth, making thorough taxation hopeless. Trusts originated in England during the Crusades, to hold the assets of one person (called the settlor) by another person (the trustee) for the benefit of a third (the beneficiary). Knights traveling to the Middle East, thinking they might not return for years if they returned at all, would put their land in trusts while they were away until their children were old enough to take control.