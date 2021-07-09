Chuck Schumer Is Ready to Break Democrats’ Fealty to the “Clean Gas” Lie

Schumer repeatedly said, at Friday’s presser, that he would oppose counting gas as clean energy in forthcoming clean electricity standard proposals.

Schumer also weighed in on his priorities for the infrastructure fight now roiling Congress, including the clean electricity standard, or CES, that several White House officials have recently portrayed as a must-have in a budget reconciliation package. Environmentalists worry that fossil fuel companies may lobby to include gas in such a standard, qualifying it as “clean” alongside wind and solar.

Schumer repeatedly said, at Friday’s presser, that he would oppose counting gas as clean energy in forthcoming CES proposals. Asked by The New Republic whether he would consider including gas a red line, Schumer said he would. “You’ve gotta get to the 80 percent,” he said, reiterating his and the White House’s goal of reaching 80 percent clean power by 2035. “Gas doesn’t help us get there.… I don’t want gas to be in it. Now we have to go to the parliamentarian and get it all worked out, but the number one goal is to get to the 80 percent, period.” He also called for the elimination of fossil fuel subsidies.

While state-level clean energy standards tend to be a regulatory matter, getting such a policy through the U.S. Congress’s reconciliation process would mean structuring it as an incentive program. That means that if a utility meets clean power targets, it would be rewarded. If it doesn’t, it would be penalized. Some versions of a CES could allow gas to fit the definition of clean for several years, potentially opening the door to new gas infrastructure like the proposed NRG plant.