Chuck Schumer Is Ready to Break Democrats’ Fealty to the “Clean Gas” Lie

It’s not every day that the senate majority leader weighs in on a local fossil fuel infrastructure fight. It’s also not every day that—flanked by democratic socialists—he comes out against fossil fuel infrastructure more generally.

“There is an imperative, not just an option, to stop this plant and to stop all of the expansion of coal, oil, and gas throughout our country and, frankly, throughout our world,” Chuck Schumer said in a press conference Friday outside ConEd’s Astoria Yard generating facility in Queens. Schumer was there to announce his opposition to a controversial gas peaker plant being proposed as an expansion to the same site by energy giant NRG, and opposed for several years by the Democratic Socialists of America and its eco-socialist working group. Schumer was joined by DSA members and several politicians they have helped to elect over more conservative incumbents and establishment picks. The congressman, it seems, isn’t eager to join the ranks of prominent New York Democrats the city’s growing left has defeated.

Schumer repeatedly said, at Friday’s presser, that he would oppose counting gas as clean energy in forthcoming clean electricity standard proposals.

Schumer also weighed in on his priorities for the infrastructure fight now roiling Congress, including the clean electricity standard, or CES, that several White House officials have recently portrayed as a must-have in a budget reconciliation package. Environmentalists worry that fossil fuel companies may lobby to include gas in such a standard, qualifying it as “clean” alongside wind and solar.