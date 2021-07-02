The Biden White House Has an Exxon Problem

Carbon removal itself is arguably essential. But the considerable role Exxon appears to be playing in shaping the policy conversations around it is troubling.

Instead, the company according to McCoy has thrown its support behind a carbon tax it believes cannot pass, as well as carbon capture, which in Exxon’s ideal world could allow for business to continue on as usual. McCoy said the company publicly supports a carbon tax in large part because, while being unlikely to pass, it “gives us a talking point. We can say well what is ExxonMobil for? Well we’re for a carbon tax.” When it comes to carbon capture and sequestration—which he mentioned frequently on the call with Unearthed—government support can open up a whole new revenue stream. Accordingly, McCoy says his engagement with infrastructure talks are “a delicate balance we’re asking for help with taxes over here [lobbying for subsidies for a carbon capture project] and we’re saying, don’t increase our taxes over here,” referring to proposals for raising corporate taxes.

Going purely by recent public statements from White House officials, this strategy seems to be working well. Granholm has eagerly talked up carbon capture and storage—what McCoy called “a new pathway for the corporation”—as a centerpiece of White House climate policy. She added in North Dakota that, “at the Department of Energy, we’re eager to help you abate emissions in the crude oil and natural gas supply chain.” The Department of Energy, she said, was already “putting our brain power ... and our financial resources to work in advancing carbon capture utilization and storage on carbon dioxide removal approaches like direct air capture.”

Carbon removal itself is arguably essential. But the considerable role Exxon appears to be playing in shaping the policy conversations around it is troubling. With company officials on record as saying they support a carbon tax because they don’t think it will work, the fact that senior administration officials are repeating their talking points on carbon capture should raise questions about who is charting the path toward desperately needed climate innovations, and whether these innovations are being pushed as a deliberate distraction from other emissions-reduction strategies.

Right now, many climate advocates disappointed by the turn in infrastructure package negotiations are pinning their hopes on a clean energy standard, which the administration has named as a priority in infrastructure negotiations. Such a standard could, if properly structured, make a major dent in emissions and be invaluable to decarbonizing the power sector.