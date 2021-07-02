The Biden White House Has an Exxon Problem

Unearthed’s investigation is an acute example of a widespread problem. Exxon’s Worldwide Giving Report—coincidentally released the day the Unearthed investigation went live—shows generous donations to a number of centrist think tanks and academic institutions that have been feeders into top White House posts, including the Brookings Institution, the Bipartisan Policy Center, the Council on Foreign Relations, and the Center for Strategic and International Studies, which received $675,000 from the company in 2020. CSIS alumni include Secretary of State Antony Blinken and acting Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks. “We work with Brookings, we work with CSIS … we don’t work with some of the more hard right ones like Heritage,” McCoy told the undercover Unearthed journalist, referring to the Heritage Foundation.

Asked about his relationship with energy companies in an interview with NPR’s Steve Inskeep last December, then-incoming climate envoy John Kerry, who has also met with Woods, said he was “reaching out to them because I want to hear from them right now.” Shortly before assuming his current post, Kerry divested millions of dollars worth of shares in oil and gas companies to comply without White House ethics rules. A 2020 financial disclosure from Kerry shows he had between $1,001 and $15,000 worth of shares each in Cabot Oil & Gas Company, Cheniere Energy, ConocoPhillips, and Parsley Energy, alongside shares in a number of electric and gas utilities.

When Unearthed’s call with McCoy took place in early May, he said Secretary Granholm had met “a couple days ago” with Woods to talk about “climate change, carbon capture sequestration,” per the transcript. In a speech in North Dakota later that month, Granholm said, “We want to be a partner” to the oil and gas industry. “And first, let me be clear,” she continued: “In our position as a global supplier of crude oil and natural gas and other forms of energy, that traditional fossil energy is going to remain important, even as we work to reduce carbon emissions.” The Department of Energy did not respond to a request for comment on this piece.

