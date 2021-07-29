American Education Is Founded on White Race Theory

Here is the chief problem of the negro of the South. It is to retain the elevation acquired through the long generations of domestic slavery, and to superimpose on it the sense of personal responsibility, moral dignity, and self-respect which belongs to the conscious ideal of the white race. Those acquainted with the free negro of the South, especially with the specimens at school and college, know that he is as capable of this higher form of civilization as in slavery he was capable of faithful attachment to the interests of his master.

The work of the Committee of Ten ushered in a new era of universal liberal arts education for K-12 students regardless of their “destination.” The legacy of the Committee of Ten was progressive, but progress in America is seldom absent of antagonism toward Black Americans. Education has progressed since the early 1900s, but legislation to ban teaching that “one race or sex is inherently racist or sexist” is still a way of antagonizing Black history.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is a stalwart of this tradition. “To keep Texas the best state in the nation, we can never forget WHY our state is so exceptional,” he tweeted last month. “I signed a law establishing the 1836 project, which promotes patriotic education & ensures future generations understand TX values. Together, we’ll keep our rich history alive.” Abbott’s words echo the Conference on History, which wrote in its 1892 report that “history furnishes the best training in patriotism,” and “Americans know that our country is great, better than we know why it is great.”

On July 16, the Texas Senate passed a bill that would remove the requirements from a new law, H.B 3979, to teach concepts like the immorality of slavery and Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I have a Dream” speech. It also removes references to historical figures of color and women from the curriculum requirements. According to the bill, a teacher who chooses to discuss a “widely debated and currently controversial issue” must try to “explore the topic from diverse and contending perspectives without giving deference to any one perspective”—except if that contending perspective is the 1619 Project, as the legislation forbids a teacher to require an “understanding of the 1619 Project.”