Climate Change Means Teaching Kids to Love What They Might Soon Lose

The fight my son has been drafted into by the timing of his birth is a battle not only for survival and stability but also to keep our world from becoming a poorer, darker, lonelier place.

And it’s a shitty way to sustain the strength we need to keep struggling, organizing, brawling for everything we still have that is good and beautiful. The fight for a livable future—into which my child, like every member of his generation, has been conscripted—is one of such relentless breadth it sometimes feels like it can crush your bones to dust. It’s a fight in which every inch closer to an abolished fossil fuel industry counts; each step toward a more sustainable existence means the world will be that much more habitable in the years to come. While this is a reason for hope, it also means there are no finish lines, no clear rest breaks. And that’s a heavy weight to carry. I don’t know how we can find the stamina to keep stepping into that breach unless we’re able to draw strength from what we’re fighting to sustain—from everything beautiful about humanity, and everything beautiful about the other living beings caught with us on this breathtaking and fragile planet.

One of my favorite books growing up was Last Chance to See. Written by Douglas Adams, the bard of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, it records a series of adventures Adams took to visit some of the most endangered species on the planet, and the humans striving to keep their extinctions at bay. In one passage, the author asks: “But why do they bother?” There are many answers, of course—that every animal has an integral role to play in maintaining the stability of its home; that biodiversity is crucial to the resilience of all life on earth, including our own. But “there is one last reason for caring,” Adams added, “and I believe that no other is necessary. It is certainly the reason why so many people have devoted their lives to protecting the likes of rhinos, parakeets, kakapos, and dolphins. And it is simply this: the world would be a poorer, darker, lonelier place without them.”

The fight my son has been drafted into by the timing of his birth is a battle not only for survival and stability but also to keep our world from becoming a poorer, darker, lonelier place. It’s a struggle to save the richness and brilliance that make this planet the most dazzling, magnificent speck that, as far as we know, exists in all the vast entirety of our universe. Engaging in that work, I am starting to see, cannot mean anything but embracing all of that splendor—no matter how much of it may be lost in the end.