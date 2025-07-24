Trump’s EPA Is Now Flouting the World’s Highest Court

Unfortunately, there’s ample reason to be skeptical about the power of ICJ rulings. Last year, another unprecedented advisory ruling from the Court found that Israel’s occupation of the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and its expanding settlements there, violate international law. Earlier in 2024, the ICJ ordered Israel to restrain its assault on Gaza, and, in a separate case brought by South Africa, found that Palestinians have “plausible rights to protection from genocide.” Then-Secretary of State Antony Blinken—who frequently touted his department’s commitment to defending the so-called “rules-based international order”—rebuked that ruling, calling South Africa’s case “meritless.” Israel’s U.S.-funded destruction of Gaza and expansion of Israeli settlements into the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem have continued on ever since, and the U.S. has continued to defend those actions.

Whether on Palestine or climate, the U.S. is consistently happy to flout international law to further its own interests and those of its allies. Like its proposal to annex Gaza, the Trump administration’s war on climate policy is obviously heinous. On the latter front, at least, the Biden administration should get some credit for attempting to strengthen greenhouse gas regulations Republicans have now put on the chopping block. But it would be a mistake to pretend that the United States is indifferent to suffering—and willing to exacerbate it—only when Republicans are in charge.

For nearly as long as the United Nations has been discussing climate change, the U.S. has shot down legally binding agreements to act on it. The Paris Agreement itself was built to accommodate U.S. complaints over the Kyoto Protocol, a treaty signed by the Clinton administration in 1997 that was then unanimously denounced by the U.S. Senate. There are countless examples of the U.S.’s undermining of global efforts to acknowledge the rich world’s outsize responsibility for the climate crisis. Democrats create elaborate legal justifications for why they shouldn’t be made to phase out fossil fuels or help poorer countries adapt to and cope with the climate crisis. Republicans generally outright deny that that crisis is happening, and refuse to engage with multilateral processes to deal with it. This Democratic position on the matter might best be summed up by an offhanded comment Obama-era climate envoy Todd Stern reportedly made at climate talks in South Africa in 2012: “If equity’s in, we’re out.” The Republican position is a bit clearer: We’re out either way.