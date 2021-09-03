The Chair Is an Elegy for the Life of the Mind

There is a poignant pleasure to be found in loving something past its prime. Watching The Chair, a Netflix limited series in which Sandra Oh plays an academic struggling to stave off the decline of the English department she heads at a lesser liberal arts college called Pembroke, I caught myself in some nostalgia for my youth. It’s only partly that the show, down to its soundtrack, seems squarely aimed at my demographic, thirtysomethings with vague, long-abandoned designs on grad school. More than that, The Chair reminds me of my lost illusions, of a time when university English departments seemed viable refuges for people who loved books and ideas, and dramedy a thrilling, novel rejection of the big dumb unmixed moods in conventional television—so awkward and ambivalent, so much more like life!

It’s harder now not to see this style as merely a way to play it safe, covering everything with a protective layer of irony: Characters can be broadish types in familiar predicaments, nothing need cut too deep, and the jokes don’t have to be that funny. Yet precisely because neither the academic humanities nor tonally ambiguous television programs have retained their aspirational glow, the two feel eerily well suited to each other: What we’re watching is a group of gifted people valiantly attempting to suspend their disbelief.

As Oh’s character, Ji-Yoon Kim, says, “I feel like I arrived at the party after last call.” She wonders whether Pembroke’s English department will even exist in five years. By her mid-forties, she has made it from, in her words, “Why’s some Asian lady teaching Emily Dickinson?” to being the first woman chair—the sight of her amid a sea of old white guys becomes a recurring visual gag. That the position has turned out to be a poisoned chalice doesn’t quite feel coincidental. Much of the show records her progress through an obstacle course of indignities. The elevated language she must use to defend the humanities is undercut by all the scrambling and begging and scheming for funds, the management of inflated egos, jockeying, infighting, and PR catastrophes, the necessary toadying to the cynical dean. “But why are you a doctor?” asks Ji-Yoon’s wry, precocious adopted daughter Ju Ju (Everly Carganilla). “You never help anybody.”