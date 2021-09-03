The Chair Is an Elegy for the Life of the Mind

As Oh’s character, Ji-Yoon Kim, says, “I feel like I arrived at the party after last call.” She wonders whether Pembroke’s English department will even exist in five years. By her mid-forties, she has made it from, in her words, “Why’s some Asian lady teaching Emily Dickinson?” to being the first woman chair—the sight of her amid a sea of old white guys becomes a recurring visual gag. That the position has turned out to be a poisoned chalice doesn’t quite feel coincidental. Much of the show records her progress through an obstacle course of indignities. The elevated language she must use to defend the humanities is undercut by all the scrambling and begging and scheming for funds, the management of inflated egos, jockeying, infighting, and PR catastrophes, the necessary toadying to the cynical dean. “But why are you a doctor?” asks Ji-Yoon’s wry, precocious adopted daughter Ju Ju (Everly Carganilla). “You never help anybody.”

Early on, she’s given a list of the highest-paid faculty with the lowest student enrollments and told to choose who must be squeezed out. The harried Ji-Yoon is always having to throw one problem at another and hope some happy accident resolves them: She makes one of those at-risk dinosaur professors, Elliot (Bob Balaban), a Melville scholar, co-teach with Yaz (Nana Mensah), the brilliant young Black woman whose class on Sex and the Novel is always overflowing, assuring Yaz that this will reduce his crankiness while serving on the tenure committee; in fact, he leaps at the chance to treat Yaz like an assistant, having her pass out his worksheets to students who are there only to hear from her.

Other cast members also take their share of pratfalls. Holland Taylor, who can spin gold out of pretty much anything, plays Joan, a bawdy Chaucerian who refuses to read her (unenthused) student evaluations. Joan has suffered the usual slings and arrows of academic misogyny—decades serving the department in thankless, feminized ways; never getting to go up for tenure—but reaches her limit when she is relegated to a shabby office in the basement of the athletics building. After heading to the Title IX office to complain, though, she promptly alienates the young woman staffing it by attacking her for wearing skimpy denim shorts: When told she previously worked at a nonprofit, finding foster homes for refugee children, Joan remarks, “Well, I hope they didn’t have to look at your fucking fanny while you did that.”