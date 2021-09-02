How Should a Millennial Marxist Novel Be?

As the novel continues to search for its political center, it tests out other theories of praxis by prose. One strategy Rooney tries is the explicit depiction of wage labor in an industrial setting. In a letter to Eileen, Alice says that the “contemporary Euro-American novel” is too invested in whether its main characters “break up or stay together” and, as such, is structurally reliant on suppressing the forces that shape global poverty and exploitation. Alice would seem to be a comically narrow reader of contemporary fiction, but I digress. However, the alternative, “to put the fact of that poverty, that misery, side by side with ‘the lives of the main characters’ of a novel,” sits no better with Alice. It “would be deemed either tasteless or simply artistically unsuccessful,” she argues. None of the characters in Beautiful World, Where Are You lives in what might be called abject poverty, but Rooney does go out of her way to depict the inner workings of Felix’s life in the factory “side by side”—literally—with Alice’s as a novelist:

That morning, while Felix was at work, Alice had a phone call with her agent, discussing invitations she had received to literary festivals and universities. While this phone call took place, Felix was using a handheld scanner to identify and sort various packages into labelled stillage carts, which were then collected and wheeled away by other workers.

The effect of this juxtaposition, which repeats at several points of the novel, is actually one of the most engaging aspects of Beautiful World, Where Are You. It gives a certain concreteness to the discussions of labor that unfold between characters. Though Felix makes less money than Alice, he makes more than Eileen, but Eileen does not hate her job, whereas Felix does. “That’s where we’re different,” he tells her. Yet Alice, who makes more money than both of them, is the unhappiest of all. She feels surrounded by people who either resent her, envy her, or want something from her. “I wouldn’t go so far as to say you work hard,” Felix tells her, “because your job’s a laugh compared to mine. But you have a lot of people wanting things off you.” The novel does not treat Alice as a victim as much as it tries to show how impoverished and lonely everyone is made by a system that requires we sell any part of ourselves that another person might be willing to buy.

The novel’s positioning of Felix alongside Eileen complicates the ways in which the term “working-class” is wielded in the first place. At a friend’s birthday party in Dublin, Eileen asks what everyone is talking about, and the answer is—funnily enough—communism. “The future is bright for the working class,” Eileen quips. A guest named Gary objects to the joke—he thinks someone who works at a literary magazine has no place using the term. “People love to claim they’re working class,” Gary complains. “No one here is actually from a working-class background.” Things get a bit heated, and one of their friends tries to lower the temperature by making a clarification regarding terminology (as one does at birthday parties?): “They were just using the same term ‘working class’ to describe two distinct population groups,” he says,

one, the broad constituency of people whose income was derived from labour rather than capital, and the other, an impoverished primarily urban subsection of that group with a particular set of cultural traditions and signifiers.

This point about culture is an important one, as the depiction of working-class culture is one way in which this novel disappoints considerably, though perhaps not surprisingly. Across Rooney’s body of work, working-class characters rise up through society by showcasing their strong interpretive powers, as they engage astutely with classic works of fiction or the fine arts. Connell impresses his classmates by making insightful remarks about the assigned texts and being the kind of person who is “overcome with agitation” at the thought of Mr. Knightley marrying Harriet instead of Emma. Frances and Eileen also excel academically, estranging them, we are to understand, from their class origins, culturally if not financially. Felix does not fit this mold. But rather than give us a glimpse into what might constitute working-class culture or popular consumption of the arts, Felix appears to exist in a cultural void. He does not read Alice’s novels, even when the two become serious about each other. It feels like a missed opportunity from Rooney, who, for all the novel’s professed concerns about how to disentangle art from the market, still seems unable to imagine how it could operate outside the world of class aspiration.