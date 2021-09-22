Nevada’s Blue Wave

“I think folks sometimes get scared,” Nicole Cannizzaro, the state Senate majority leader, told me. “It doesn’t matter if you’re the Democrats or the Republicans, you’re like: Oh, it’s a trifecta, it’s going to be the end of the world. But hopefully, what you’re seeing is that we’re passing progressive policies. They’re addressing real issues. And yes, we’re getting them passed where previously they wouldn’t be able to make it over the finish line. But they’re actually nothing to be afraid of.”

A review of new laws passed in Nevada over the past three years reads like a progressive wish list. Since 2018, the state has abolished prison gerrymandering and the gay-panic defense, reformed its strict felony-disenfranchisement laws and decriminalized traffic enforcement, given collective-bargaining rights to state employees, and required state utility companies to reduce carbon dioxide emissions to 80 percent of 2005 levels in the next 10 years. Perhaps the most prescient law was the Trust Nevada Women Act, which removes criminal penalties for obtaining an abortion even if Roe v. Wade is struck down—a decision that could come as soon as next spring.

The Democrats’ flagship bill this session created a public option for health insurance, just the second measure of its kind in the nation. Though the law won’t take effect until 2026, Cannizzaro and other state lawmakers had first moved toward a public option during the 2019 session, when they passed a bill requiring the state to study whether one would be feasible. The question is particularly urgent in a state where 11.4 percent of residents are still uninsured. “They can’t afford plans on the [Affordable Care Act] exchange or they don’t qualify for subsidies,” she explained. “Some of them are Medicaid eligible and just don’t realize it. But there’s a whole chunk of them that just can’t afford health care.”