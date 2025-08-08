“Indoctrination”? We Call It “Education.”

It is not unusual for American presidents to have an interest in history. In some cases, such as Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, and John F. Kennedy, they even published works of history (for Kennedy, it was probably more “published” than “authored”). Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden even invited distinguished historians to the White House for conversation. In nearly all cases, the records of the executive office indicate an ongoing concern for their legacy. Until the current resident of the White House, however, no president has tried to directly intervene in what Americans learn about history.

Although he shows little indication of reading history or knowing much beyond generalities about a handful of presidents he admires, Donald Trump claims to know what Americans are learning in classrooms, historic sites, and national museums. Soon after assuming office, he issued executive orders that accuse history teachers and public historians of polluting the minds of students and visitors to museums and national parks with histories driven by a “corrosive ideology” that generates “divisive narratives that distort our shared history.” The White House has stated the proposition clearly:

Over the past decade, Americans have witnessed a concerted and widespread effort to rewrite our Nation’s history, replacing objective facts with a distorted narrative driven by ideology rather than truth. This revisionist movement seeks to undermine the remarkable achievements of the United States by casting its founding principles and historical milestones in a negative light…. [O]ur Nation’s unparalleled legacy of advancing liberty, individual rights, and human happiness is reconstructed as inherently racist, sexist, oppressive, or otherwise irredeemably flawed. Rather than fostering unity … the widespread effort to rewrite history deepens societal divides and fosters a sense of national shame, disregarding the progress America has made and the ideals that continue to inspire millions around the globe.

These accusations are neither new nor original in how they are worded. They closely resemble legislation that has been passed in approximately 20 state legislatures over the past five years, describing a similar scenario in each state’s history classrooms and delineating a long list of prohibitions, with particular buzzwords such as “critical race theory,” “gender ideology,” and other “divisive concepts” that proponents consider insufficiently patriotic. Without any evidence, advocates of this legislation, like the president, claim that current trends in history education make certain students feel guilty or ashamed of their nation, their heritage, and their ancestors.

These “divisive concepts” laws are generally worded to resemble a push poll: Something must be prohibited because presumably it is happening. Idaho, for example, specifies “divisive concepts” that “exacerbate and inflame divisions on the basis of sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, national origin, or other criteria in ways contrary to the unity of the nation and the well-being of the state of Idaho and its citizens.”

The irony here is that history teachers, rather than inflaming divisions, are actually helping students understand divisions that undeniably exist. They are teaching histories that will help students participate in a civic life that might address these divisions. Leaving the next generation ignorant of this historical knowledge, of the institutions, cultural practices, and processes that have either created or nourished division, will only perpetuate and deepen division.